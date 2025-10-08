Cheeky Champion! Simone Biles Serves Gold Medal Buns In Vegas — And the Internet Can’t Handle It

Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Simone Biles took the phrase “suns out, buns out” to a whole new level on Sept. 27. While enjoying a getaway with her girlfriends in Las Vegas — just a day before cheering on her husband, Jonathan Owens, during his game with the Chicago Bears — the 28-year-old Olympic icon carved out some well-deserved time to let loose.

In a sizzling photo carousel shared to Instagram that Saturday, Biles stunned in a black tank top and cheeky bikini bottoms, confidently showing off her toned figure. With a drink raised high and a radiant smile, she glanced back at the camera, fully embracing the carefree vibe of the moment.

“Vegas owes us nothing,” she captioned the post.

Source: Photo courtesy of Simone Biles’ Instagram page

RELATED CONTENT: Simone Biles Accepts The 2025 TIME100 Impact Award For Mental Health Advocacy

Other snaps in the post captured the decorated gymnast living it up with her friends, including a party moment alongside electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello. Over on TikTok, Biles posted a playful clip in the same bikini, showing her and her crew flagging down a waiter — all in good fun — to take a round of tequila shots.

Fans react to Simone Biles sizzling buns photos.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Several fans across social media cheered Biles on as they were happy to see the 29-year-old athlete living life to the fullest.

“Black, beautiful, rich, successful, healthy, and enjoying LIFE!!!! I love to see it, Luv!!!!” wrote one user.

“Okay, Simone, I see you!” another penned. “Living her best life and I love it sooooo much!”

Sadly, amid the joyful comments, a few negative Nancies popped into the thread to share their unsolicited opinions about the buns forward photo—including one user who wrote, “Ummmm… doesn’t look like your husband.. but I am just saying.”

But fans of Biles were quick to shut down the negativity.

“She doesn’t owe us fans and you weird haters anything!!! Live your best life, little sis… love you longgg time,” one Instagram netizen replied.

Biles had a blast overall, and all that celebrating paid off on Sept. 28 when her hubby Jonathan Owens, helped lead the Chicago Bears to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 4-foot-8 superstar shared a photo carousel capturing her cheering from the stands, including a sweet moment where the couple shared a kiss on the field before the game kicked off.

Congrats, Simone Biles, we love to see you shining!

RELATED CONTENT: Simone Biles Is ‘Learning To Love’ Her Hair Despite The Haters: ‘I Don’t Really Care If My Edges Aren’t Smooth’