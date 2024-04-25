MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users are astounded by the extraordinary basketball skills showcased by Jamad Fiin, a devout Muslim athlete from Boston who plays ball dressed in a traditional hijab.

On March 30, the Ultimate Freestyle Facebook page shared a video montage that highlighted Fiin’s impressive skills on the court. In the short clip, the former Emmanuel College senior basketball captain could be seen throwing a precise three-point shot into the rim while playing at the TD Garden, the home court of the Boston Celtics. Another short video within the montage captured the energetic baller quickly skirting past a male opponent on the court, sliding the ball right between her legs, and dunking on the male player.

The burgeoning basketball sensation’s extraordinary ball-handling prowess was also on full display in the highlight reel. At one point in the video, the Muslim athlete mesmerized viewers as she effortlessly dribbled the basketball with lightning speed, skillfully adjusting its trajectory at varying heights.

In the caption, Ultimate Freestyle urged the Celtics to sign the female baller, and social media users couldn’t agree more.

“I’ve never been a fan of the NBA.. but I’d watch if they sign her!” wrote one user in the comments section.

“So amazing girl…I like your talent,” another penned.

Fiin appears to be a big fan of the Boston Celtics.

A photo carousel shared to her Instagram page on March 17, captured the Somali American basketball star smiling as she rocked a green hijab while standing smack dab in the middle of the TD Garden before the Celtics game. Fiin attended the event with Boston University faculty member Nafisa Bilal. She also shared a few pictures of herself sitting courtside at a Celtics game in February.

Adding Fiin to their roster could significantly enhance the team’s performance, particularly given her exceptional talent for making wild full-court shots. Demonstrating this ability in a video shared on her Instagram page on Feb. 22, the brand ambassador showcased her impressive throwing skills by effortlessly sinking full-court shots with pinpoint accuracy while playing a game with her brother, Yakub Fiin.

While Fiin continues to rise within the basketball world, she is doing her part to encourage other women interested in playing the sport. Fiin started her nonprofit, Jamad Basketball Camps, which empowers young women to follow their dreams.

“I wanted young girls growing up to know that they should always stay true to themselves and never let society tell them that they can’t achieve something because they dress differently because, at the end of the day, I want people to judge them based on their skills rather than their looks and how they dress,” the Emmanuel College alum penned in a statement on her website.

“When I grew up, I had no one I could look up to or even ask for advice on challenges of being a Muslim girl and playing basketball, so I had to do everything myself. I decided to continue playing basketball while wearing my headscarf because I did not want to give up on something I love.”

Apart from serving as the primary basketball captain at Emmanuel College, Fiin holds the esteemed position of captain within the Somalia Women’s National Basketball Team. Her leadership extends to international competitions, as she has actively represented her country in FIBA tournaments held in Uganda and Dubai, her website notes. She was also a member of the Clark University women’s basketball team for two years.

RELATED CONTENT: LSU Tigers Forward Angel Reese Strikes An NIL Deal With Reebok