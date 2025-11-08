Icons Only: Meagan Good, Ari Lennox, Marsai Martin, Jackie Asamoah & More Shine At Ebony’s Star-Studded Power 100 Gala

Source:

The annual Ebony Power 100 gala celebrated the brightest names in Black Hollywood, Tuesday night. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Emmy-nominated Robin Thede and held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, honored our beloved entertainers in a room of their peers. The gala also featured performances by Grammy Award-winning artists Lucky Daye and Ari Lennox.

Tracee Ellis Ross was honored as Pathbreaker of the Year. Iman was named Icon of the Year. 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch III earned Humanitarian of the Year. Teyana Taylor was recognized as Entertainer of the Year. Shaquille O’Neal was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year. Olandria Carthen was voted People’s Choice winner.

According to the press release, “The 2025 EBONY Power 100 Gala not only honored today’s trailblazers but also celebrated the enduring legacy of Black excellence, reaffirming EBONY‘s role as a platform for amplifying voices, spotlighting achievement, and inspiring the next generation of pioneers, groundbreakers, and powerhouses to continue shaping culture and history.”

Keep scrolling to see the top looks from the night.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Marsai Martin attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.