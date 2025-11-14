World Diabetes Day: Patti LaBelle, Tami Roman, Halle Berry, Oprah & More Stars Thriving With Diabetes

Source: Getty Images World Diabetes Day takes place annually on November 14 and is a day to raise awareness and provide resources about diabetes. There are two primary types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 is an autoimmune disorder and happens when a person’s body doesn’t produce enough insulin. The body needs insulin to keep blood sugar levels regulated. People with Type 2 diabetes do produce insulin, but their bodies don’t use it properly, which is called insulin resistance. Because of this, glucose will start to build in the bloodstream, thus increasing blood sugar levels. In 2024, 12.4% of African Americans were diagnosed with diabetes. RELATED: Diabetes Taught This Black Woman Lessons She Wants To Share With Younger Women On World Diabetes Day, we’re celebrating the strength and resilience of Black women who continue to thrive while managing their diagnosis. From Halle Berry to Viola Davis, these eight women prove that diabetes doesn’t define you—it’s just one part of your powerful story. 1. Halle Berry, 59 Halle Berry found out she had diabetes back in 1989 after a scary incident took place while she was working. She was on the set of Living Dolls when she suddenly passed out. The Boomerang star was in a coma in the hospital for seven days. There are mixed reports on whether Berry has type 1 diabetes or type 2. However, in recent years, she has maintained that she has type 2.

2. Patti LaBelle, 81 Similar to Berry, Patti LaBelle also found out about her diabetes diagnosis after collapsing. The year was 1994, LaBelle was in her 50s and collapsed on stage. She thought it may have been because she was exhausted from touring. As it turns out, she had type 2 diabetes. Though LaBelle didn’t have any prior symptoms, it was a diagnosis that ran in her family. Both her mother and aunt had it. To gain control of her health, the Grammy award-winning singer changed her diet and stayed on top of her medications.

3. Vanessa Williams, 62 Vanessa Williams is a type 1 diabetic. She was reportedly an adult when she found out that she had the condition, which is not common. Most of the time, people discover they have type 1 diabetes during their child or adolescent years. Since learning of her diagnosis, the Ugly Betty star has not let it define her. However, she does show her support by donating to charity funds. In 2018, she headlined the StayWell Guam Diabetes Foundation gala.

4. Tami Roman, 55 On top of struggling with body dysmorphia, Tami Roman has also been fighting type 2 diabetes. She was diagnosed with pre-diabetes in 2008 and she received the full type 2 diagnosis in 2013. Because of her diabetic condition, Roman, like many others, had to change her diet. However, her healthy eating resulted in weight loss which sent her back on a spiral of wanting to look skinny and having challenges with her body dysmorphia. She’s been more open about discussing her diagnosis in the last few years, since fans were getting concerned about her shedding so much weight.

5. Viola Davis, 60 Viola Davis was diagnosed with prediabetes around 2016 and has a family history of type 2 diabetes. She sprung into action to avoid getting full type 2 diabetes. Davis became more attentive to what she was eating and doing more exercise. It also hit home for her because she has two sisters who have type 2 diabetes and a great aunt who passed away from it. Davis went on to spread awareness about the disease by narrating a documentary called A Touch of Sugar, which dives into the diabetes healthcare epidemic.

6. Sherri Shepherd, 58 Sherri Shepherd has learned to manage being a type 2 diabetic, and it’s been with the help of certain lifestyle changes. She made the typical adjustments to her eating habits and incorporated more physical activity. Not only that, but she also used glucose monitors to manage her blood sugar levels. In recent years, she’s tried the GLP-1 drug Mounjaro. The talk show host informed her Instagram followers that she takes a low dosage of five milligrams, which helps regulate her blood sugar. She’s been diagnosed since 2007.

7. Oprah Winfrey, 71 Before announcing that she was on a GLP-1 medication to help with weight loss earlier this year, Oprah Winfrey had a long battle with her weight fluctuating. Throughout her years on camera, she had tried various diets and even became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers. But what isn’t as well-known is that Winfrey was pre-diabetic before starting the WW program. She shared the news six years ago in a letter to the members and said that her mom, Vernita, had type 2 diabetes. Winfrey also revealed the good news that her blood sugar and blood pressure were finally stable and in normal range.