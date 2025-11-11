The Modern Age Pain In The Neck — Your Phone Might Be Hurting Your Health And Your Looks

Source: Mariia Vitkovska / Getty

Tilting your head forward at a 45-degree angle to look at a phone, computer, or tablet can significantly increase the likelihood of developing “tech neck,” a form of chronic neck or shoulder pain, soreness, or stiffness caused by poor posture while using technology, according to the Mayo Clinic. The New York Post also notes that it can lead to wrinkling and sagging of the neck in younger patients.

When you constantly look down at electronic devices, your neck muscles become strained and your shoulders tend to slump forward. This position contributes to musculoskeletal fatigue and puts pressure on the nerves in the neck, which can radiate pain into the arms and hands. Over time, maintaining this posture increases stress on the shoulders, neck, and upper back muscles, placing uneven pressure on the spine.

Your neck and upper back endure the same strain from the weight of your head when you spend extended periods looking down at screens. As a result, tech neck has become an increasingly common problem among students, professionals, and workers across many industries. Neck pain is now the fourth leading cause of disability, with an annual prevalence rate exceeding 30%, the Mayo Clinic noted. While most acute cases improve with or without treatment, nearly half of those affected continue to experience recurring discomfort or fatigue.

Tech neck can cause early wrinkling in the neck area.

Beyond posture problems, tech neck can also accelerate the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin on the neck, particularly in younger individuals.

“The skin of the neck is inherently thinner and more sensitive compared to most of the body, so with age, the neck is especially vulnerable to creases and lines,” explained Dr. Helen He, co-director of Mount Sinai-Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center, during an interview with the New York Post on Nov. 5. “I have definitely seen a growing number of patients who are concerned about laxity, crepiness, horizontal lines and creases on their neck,” she added.

How much time do we spend on our phones?

According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, Americans now spend an astonishing average of 5.4 hours per day on their phones. Many people find it difficult to limit their screen time due to daily life and work that keeps us locked onto our phones, but knowing the signs of this pesky habit can help you to stay neck pain-free and live a healthier life. Excessive use has been linked to a rise in both physical and mental health issues, such as eye strain, neck and back pain, depression, loneliness, mood disorders, and sleep disturbances.

How do you combat tech neck?

Fortunately, there are ways to prevent or reduce tech neck. Dr. He recommends paying close attention to posture — lifting your screen to eye level instead of bending your neck downward — to relieve muscle tension and reduce strain. She also notes that skincare can help improve the appearance of the neck over time. Sunscreen, “a gentle cleanser,” and a “hydrating moisturizer” are crucial for combating the premature wrinkles that can develop due to tech neck, shared Dr. He during her New York Post interview.

“Other helpful topical ingredients include retinoids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants such as vitamin C and E.”

Here are a few more helpful tips. When you feel tech neck creeping on, try placing your phone or computer screen about 20 to 30 inches from your eyes, roughly an arm’s length away. Using a computer monitor or laptop stand can help raise your screen to the proper height, with your eye level positioned about ½ to 1½ inches above the top characters on your screen, allowing for a natural 15-degree downward gaze.

It’s also important to maintain good posture by keeping your head, hips, and spine aligned. Your wrists should remain straight, your elbows bent at about a 90-degree angle, and your knees level with your hips, with your feet flat on the floor for proper support.

