Holy Hypocrisy: The Dark Side of Hazing in Christian Orgs [Op-ED]

A young woman named Ashleigh's testimony has reignited a complicated question: are Christian fraternities and sororities sanctified or sinister? In March, she posted a 28-minute YouTube video announcing, "I pledged Alpha Nu Omega in public, and I am denouncing in public," describing an intake process branded "non-hazing" yet marked by "mental, emotional, and spiritual breakdowns." Recently, reposts of her video on TikTok resurfaced in the current debate—drawing more laughter than reflection. "A Christian sorority?! Really?" one commenter joked, mocking a wider online habit where Christians label almost anything demonic, from secular music to entire universities like Spelman College. The commonalities allowed people to gloss over the real issue of Ashleigh's story–she was hazed. Faith-based organizations often escape scrutiny because of their branding, even when their practices echo the same hierarchies and harms they claim to replace. As a former member, I was tagged in the comments on the young woman's video, much to my chagrin. I already knew my feelings about the intake practices would ruffle the feathers of Dove Sisters and Eagle brothers who still love the organization. Distance often clarifies what proximity hides. The reactions confirmed it: "I'm in ANQ. Literally this is not it," one member wrote. Another insisted, "But you didn't name one thing that wasn't Christian? I'm a proud member and this isn't true! ANQ was founded on Christian principles and actively practices and proclaims the gospel."



I chose Alpha Nu Omega because of the climate I was in at 20 years old. Although I pursued my current National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC, Divine Nine, or D9) sorority, campus chatter about D9 culture felt overwhelming, and I worried whether God would be pleased if I pursued that route. Churches in my orbit were circulating anti-Greek DVDs and sermons that painted the Divine Nine as spiritually suspect, sometimes in the same breath as critiques of secular music and artists. I had close friends in D9 organizations who lived very different lives—some partied, some never drank, some were proud virgins—yet I knew the reality of guilt by association. Alpha Nu Omega offered something that felt safer and kept dual membership on the table. I had an opportunity to figure it all–life, my walk with God, and if I still wanted the d9 sorority at all.





The "Christian Alternative" That Isn't Though it claims to be a 'Christian alternative,' it's caught in the middle—too Greek to be different, too different to be truly Greek. It mirrors Greek signifiers like letters, line numbers, calls, and neophyte presentations, while claiming ministry sets it apart. That claim should prompt Christians to ask whether they are aptly stewarding the young souls entrusted to them. When that examination is missing, the practices become indistinguishable from the ones they criticize. Christian organizations point to "we do not hit" and claim moral distance from the worst outcomes, as if tragedy elsewhere confirms virtue within their own organization. Humiliation for mis-stating a title does not become holy work because Colossians 3:23 is quoted over it. Young adults with still-developing judgment learn to ignore their conscience under the guise of becoming closer to God. The harm lands in the places faith is supposed to protect: identity, autonomy, trust, and the capacity to say no. Non-hitting does not equal non-hazing. Conversations about hazing typically center on historically Black Greek-letter organizations, like those of the Divine Nine. Faith-based student groups rarely make the list, as if the word "Christian" works like a safety seal. Research tells a more complicated story. The University of Maine's National Study of Student Hazing found that hazing behaviors are common across campus life, that social fraternities and sororities report them at high rates, and that students who recognize hazing rarely report it. Religious clubs are included in the study's "other organizations" category, and hazing shows up there too. Those findings do not prove every Christian club is harmful. However, they show the need to evaluate practices rather than assume all is well. At the heart of this issue is that tension between identity, authority, and autonomy. We tend to call collegians "adults," yet we also say they are probably too young to marry and accept that, with frontal lobes still developing into the mid-20s, they are vulnerable to manipulation by older people. Why does that logic not apply when the manipulation comes by way of intake? At the interest meeting I attended, someone asked whether Alpha Nu Omega hazed. The answer came with a smile: "We do not haze, but God hazes you." That line captured what I'd come to see as the problem. In Christian organizations the authority bias is doubled. The same people who orient prospective members and enforce intake also carry titles as ministers or clergy. Even collegiate peers who hold no official title in a church setting appear to be bold people "on fire" for God. A directive in that setting lands as both an organizational order and a spiritual command. Refusal can feel like disobedience to God rather than a healthy boundary with peers and/or elders.That pairing of positional power with pastoral influence turns what is framed as discipline into control. I began the process in the Fall of 2009 while at Bowie State University, the organization's Rho Chapter. My process began with pre-orientation in July 2009 and formal intake the first weekend of September through Rho Chapter at Bowie State. Intake lasted seven weeks. Although my chapter had recently inducted members before our line, all of those women had graduated in the spring. Not every moment was harmful. The parts that looked like prayer, study, and sisterhood felt beautiful. Other moments did not. Authority did not stop at the organizational level. It doubled, because the same people leading intake were "on fire" ministers who serve their campus communities.