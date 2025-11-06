‘Bio-Baiting’ Is The Sneaky Toxic New Dating Trend Making Singles Lose Faith In Apps

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Bio-baiting is the latest toxic trend creeping into the modern dating scene, and it’s one that can be surprisingly difficult to detect unless you know what to look for. According to Indy100, bio-baiting is the practice of overselling yourself in a dating app bio to make yourself seem more interesting and appealing. In other words, singles exaggerate their hobbies or lifestyle to appear more well-rounded and attractive. For example, someone might claim to love cooking, hiking, or horseback riding, even if they rarely engage in those activities, just to seem cultured or adventurous.

RELATED CONTENT: Ghosting’s Messier Cousin: Are You Dating A Submariner?

Now, you’re probably wondering, what’s the harm in telling a little white lie on your dating app profile? According to Sylvia Linzalone, a dating expert at Wisp, an online dating service for serious couples, this seemingly innocent act can still be misleading, and it often leads to disappointing dates and a sense of frustration among users, especially if users totally fabricate their profiles.

In fact, a recent poll by Wisp, which surveyed 1,500 singles, revealed that nearly two-thirds—63%—admitted feeling disappointed after meeting someone who didn’t match the persona presented in their carefully curated dating app profile. The most common misleading bio errors included “love to travel,” which left 68% of respondents feeling let down, followed by “adventurer,” cited by 51%.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The disappointment of meeting someone who doesn’t live up to their bio is a primary reason for dating app fatigue. It erodes trust and makes the entire process feel disingenuous,” explained Sylvia Linzalone, during a Sept. 26 interview with Indy100.

Why do people commit bio-baiting on dating apps?

People often resort to bio-baiting because they doubt that honesty alone will attract the kind of partner they want. They might tweak the truth slightly—like adding a few inches to their height—or fabricate entire parts of their identity, claiming advanced degrees, job experience, or interests they don’t actually have. Some even feign personality traits or hobbies, such as pretending to enjoy long walks on the beach or team sports, to appear more appealing. The intention might be to draw someone in until an emotional connection forms strong enough to overlook the deception. Others may choose to keep the act going indefinitely. This behavior is, at its core, manipulative, a form of “lying in wait,” noted Psychology Today writer Bruce Y. Lee.

Source: skodonnell / Getty

The real issue with bio-baiting is that it’s dishonest, and deception is rarely a quality anyone seeks in a partner. After all, when people say they want someone full of surprises, this isn’t what they mean.

How do you detect a bio-baiter?

If you think you might be talking to a bio-baiter on a dating app, it’s important to look out for these critical signs, says Lee. One sign of bio-baiting is the use of vague rather than specific descriptions. Statements like “highly educated, physically active, and on the tall side” can be intentionally ambiguous. This gives the person room to reinterpret their claims later—for instance, saying they meant they “went to a school on a mountain,” “push the remote control frequently,” or are “tall compared to cats.” Still, not every vague bio signals deceit; some people simply avoid sharing too many details to protect their privacy, so it’s critical to know the difference.

Another clue is overly “salesy” language. If someone’s bio sounds more like “an advertisement” than a genuine self-description, it’s worth being cautious. Exaggerated claims such as calling themselves “the very best,” using buzzwords like “leader” or “brilliant,” or peppering in cheesy catchphrases like “You’ll be lovin’ it” often indicate that authenticity is taking a back seat.

Lastly, watch for inconsistencies. Certain details simply don’t add up. For example, Bruce Y. Lee explained that a person in their early 20s is unlikely to already be a doctor (unless they’re the next Doogie Howser), and a self-proclaimed world traveler probably wouldn’t refer to “the country of Africa.” Small contradictions like these often expose a carefully constructed persona rather than an honest one.

Ultimately, Sylvia Linzalone stressed that the best defense against bio-baiting is to take the conversation offline sooner rather than later. The longer you stay in the messaging phase, she explained, the more space there is for projection, assumptions, and eventual disappointment.

Have you encountered someone guilty of bio-baiting before? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Forget Situationships — ‘Wildflowering’ Is The Positive Dating Trend All About Real Love