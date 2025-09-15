Forget Situationships — ‘Wildflowering’ Is The Positive Dating Trend All About Real Love

Now, dating multiple people at once might seem unusual at first, but it allows individuals to discover what they truly want—and don’t want—in a relationship. This slow, intentional process encourages honesty and self-awareness, requiring you to be confident in yourself and clear about your needs. It also fosters open communication, helping both you and a future partner make a well-informed, mutual commitment when the time is right.

According to Stylist, wildflowering means taking things slow. Instead of rushing into commitment, you casually date different people while also learning more about yourself. It’s not about seeking external validation, rather, it’s a thoughtful approach that encourages self-discovery, fun, and adventure.

A new dating trend called “wildflowering” is gaining popularity, and romance experts are excited to see it grow. Unlike snowmanning and winter coat ing , toxic dating trends that involve seeking short-term connections during the holidays to fight loneliness, wildflowering is about intentional dating with the goal of finding a meaningful, long-term relationship.

When is the best time for wildflowering?

Spring time is the best time to get your wildflowering on, according to Chantelle Otten, Bumble’s leading sexologist.

“Spring naturally boosts our confidence, mood and motivation to connect,” shared Otten during an interview with Stylist published in March. “The longer days and warmer weather lift our energy levels, making us feel more open, playful and ready to make a move. ‘Wildflowering’ captures that perfectly – it’s about dating freely and on your own terms, embracing spontaneity and seeing where new connections might lead. It’s more than just a fun phrase – it reflects a real psychological reset that happens as we step into this brighter, lighter season.”

According to Bumble’s 2024 findings, over half of users (57%) reported feeling more confident in the spring. This seasonal boost in self-assurance inspires many to make the first move, stop overthinking, and choose fun over fear in their dating lives.

In an article for Medium, published April 21, writer and relationship expert Million Match Making, praised wildflowering as a liberating trend that defies the stress that can occur from using dating apps and social media to find meaningful connections.

“Wildflowering isn’t about being indecisive or flaky. It’s about being free. It’s a mindset that encourages people to explore romantic and emotional connections openly, without the pressure of labeling everything,” the writer penned. “Think of it like this: just as wildflowers grow in a range of environments — beautifully, freely, and without being boxed in — those who embrace this dating trend seek love and connection with the same kind of grace and authenticity.”

Now, this is a trend we can get behind. Would you try it?

