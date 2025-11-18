Close
Good News

5 Pre-Thanksgiving Chores Everyone Should Knock Out Now

Save Your Sanity: 5 Pre-Thanksgiving Chores Everyone Should Knock Out Now

It’s time to take inventory! Do you have all the spices, cookware, and decorations you’ll need for Thanksgiving this year? Here are five things to check off your list before the big day.

Published on November 18, 2025

Thanksgiving, cooking, decorations, spices, food
Source: Jovanmandic / Getty

Thanksgiving is one of the most rewarding (and hectic!) holidays of the year. Whether you’re hosting a crowd or keeping it cozy, a little prep work can make all the difference between a smooth celebration and a stressful scramble. 

Before the big day arrives, take care of these five essential tasks to ensure your Thanksgiving runs seamlessly.

1. Take Inventory of Your Spices and Pantry Staples
Thanksgiving, cooking, decorations, spices, food
Source: faithiecannoise / Getty

Before you even preheat the oven, take a good look inside your spice cabinet. Thanksgiving recipes often call for a wide range of seasonings — from cinnamon and nutmeg to thyme and sage — plus basics like salt, pepper, and flour. 

Go through your pantry and make sure you have enough of everything you’ll need to bring your dishes to life. There’s nothing worse than getting halfway through a recipe and realizing you’re missing a key ingredient. A quick inventory now saves time (and stress) later.

RELATED CONTENT: Thanksgiving Dishes Ranked: Top 5 Dishes Black Families Can’t Do Without

2. Check Your Cooking Tools and Equipment
Thanksgiving, cooking, decorations, spices, food
Source: Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty

Thanksgiving dinner requires more than just pots and pans. You’ll likely need some specialty tools: think basters, mashers, roasting pans, and kitchen twine, Real Simples notes. Don’t forget to test your meat thermometer to ensure it’s accurate; undercooked turkey is not the surprise you want on Thanksgiving Day. 

While you’re at it, make sure you have enough serving trays, plates, utensils, and glasses for everyone. A little organization now helps the big meal go off without a hitch.

3. Clean Out Your Fridge and Freezer
Thanksgiving, cooking, decorations, spices, food
Source: asu0307 / Getty

Before you bring home that massive turkey and all the fixings, make room for them. Clear out any old leftovers, expired condiments, and mystery containers taking up valuable space.

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, consider cooking up “clean-out-the-fridge” meals to free up even more room. And don’t forget your freezer. You’ll want space for ice, desserts, and anything you can prep ahead of time.

4. Prep What You Can Ahead of Time
Thanksgiving, cooking, decorations, spices, food
Source: bhofack2 / Getty

A few make-ahead dishes can save you serious stress on Thanksgiving Day. According to chef and The Kitchn writer Faith Durand, cranberry sauce can be made up to a week in advance and stored in the fridge (or frozen weeks ahead and thawed overnight).

Turkey stock and gravy can be prepared early, too. Make a batch using turkey wings or legs, then freeze it. You’ll be grateful for that extra stock when you’re making stuffing or need backup gravy, according to the food expert.

“Homemade turkey stock is also essential for good bread dressing, in my opinion. (But then, I’m obsessed with turkey stock.) Freeze any gravy or extra stock,” she advised.

Doing a bit of cooking in advance leaves you with more time to focus on roasting the turkey and enjoying your guests.

5. Plan (and Set) Your Table Early
Thanksgiving, cooking, decorations, spices, food
Source: Margarita Khamidulina / Getty

Don’t leave table prep for the morning of Thanksgiving. Decide ahead of time how you want your table to look. Will you use a tablecloth or placemats? Do you have enough candles, napkins, along with forks and knives? 

Gather everything a few days early, and make sure linens are clean and pressed. A thoughtfully planned table sets the tone for the meal and helps you start the day feeling calm and ready to celebrate.

A bit of organization should lead to a much more enjoyable Thanksgiving later. With your spices stocked, tools ready, fridge cleared, dishes prepped, and table planned, you’ll be able to focus on what matters most: good food, good company, and plenty of gratitude.


RELATED CONTENT: How 3 Chefs Are Redefining Thanksgiving And Celebrating Black Traditions Through Culinary Innovation

