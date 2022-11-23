MadameNoire Featured Video

Source: Pelaez/Getty

It’s almost that time again! Thanksgiving is simply that holiday. In the culture, Thanksgiving is important because it unifies families around a table and puts a pause on the outside worries. Replacing those worries with fun times, wholesome meals, joy and smiles.

Whether your family is having a seafood boil or a traditional Thanksgiving meal, the holiday is whatever you make it. It’s the perfect time to eat while partaking in those hilarious talks. In recognition of the forthcoming comforting holiday. Here is a list of classic Thanksgiving dishes that are a staple at the dinner table.

1. Baked Mac and Cheese

Source: TheCrimsonMonkey/Getty

A smile may be seen on everyone’s face as they eat baked mac & cheese. Mac & cheese was originally known as macaroni pie. Simply defined, baked macaroni and cheese’s cultural heritage is one of the essential components that season and flavor the African American table unlike anything else. While not everyone can make the perfect mac and cheese, when they can, it’s unbeatable.

2. The Turkey

Source: Carlo/Getty

Typical Thanksgiving dinners will often include either turkey or ham as the two main dishes, with chicken as a possibly as well. However, an enormous turkey with gravy on the side comes to mind when you think about Thanksgiving. The centerpiece of Thanksgiving is the turkey. For the upcoming days after, plan on eating turkey with every meal because it also makes the tastiest leftovers.

3. Dressing/Stuffing

Source: Hagiwara/Getty

Stuffing which is commonly referred to as dressing, is another staple. Bread, sometimes celery, and the usual seasonings are included in the ingredients. The delectable delicacy can either be placed inside a turkey or prepared separately. This is the food to eat, so don’t let the presentation deceive you.

4. Collard Greens

Source: DWILL Productions/Getty

Nothing compares to hot, fresh collard greens. Whether you prepare them with turkey wings, ham hocks, or bacon, collard greens is a dish you cannot miss. It’s the one dish you do not want to touch your other sides, because best believe your food will be soggy.

5. Sweet Potatoes/Candied Yams

Source: Fudio/Getty

Whether you prefer candied yams or sweet potatoes, this dish can double as a side or dessert. Soul food is brought to life with this dish. When served with marshmallow or brown sugar on top, candied yams and sweet potatoes *is sure to satisfy your sweet cravings.

RELATED CONTENT: Whew Lawd: The Most Astounding Dishes From Thanksgiving 2020