‘Brick Lady’ Roda Osman Found Guilty Of Faking Brick Attack

‘Brick Lady’ Busted: Roda Osman Found Guilty Of Faking Brick Attack And Pocketing $42K In GoFundMe Cash — 10 Reactions

Roda Osman, known as the “Brick Lady," has been found guilty of launching a GoFundMe to defraud donors after falsely claiming a man hit her with a brick for refusing his advances.

Published on October 31, 2025

Roda Osman


Roda Osman, known as the “Brick Lady” on social media, has been found guilty of launching a GoFundMe to defraud donors after falsely claiming a man hit her with a brick for refusing his advances. While most were initially on Roda Osman’s side after she gave her side of the fabricated incident, with the guilty verdict, some are voicing their thoughts on social media.

As reported by local outlet KPRC-TV, Roda Osman, 35, was found guilty by a jury that heard three days of testimony regarding the case. In 2023, Osman claimed that a male Uber driver allegedly tried to kidnap her and, after refusing his attempt, struck her in the face with a brick.

Osman would go on to launch a GoFundMe for medical expenses, racking up over $42,000 in funds. Harris County prosecutors learned that the money Osman raised on the platform was completely spent on trips to Jamaica, New York, and other items.

Roda Osman
Source: Roda Osman / Youtube

KPRC added in its reporting that Osman had to be told to settle down in court, but it isn’t known what the outbursts were about. Douglas, speaking to the outlet, expressed relief that his name was finally cleared after enduring an online mob convinced that he committed the violent act.

“That’s crazy, that’s wonderful,” Douglas told the outlet. “Usually nothing happens. I’m very much happy.”

He added,  “I wish that the crowd of people that was with her at the beginning would show themselves now. Where are they at? Are they still supporting?”

Roda Osman was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay back the $42,302 she raised on GoFundMe. Further, Osman was ordered to enter a treatment facility for substance abuse, and the judge ordered that she cannot use social media during her probation period.

On social media, reactions to the verdict are coming in fast. We’ve got a few below.

Photo: Getty/Harris County Jail

