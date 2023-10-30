MadameNoire Featured Video

Judge Henry Autrey sentenced former Basketball Wives and Marriage Boot Camp star Brittish Williams to four years in prison Oct. 24 for various fraud charges she faced, according to the federal authorities.

The Department of Justice reported that the reality star was sentenced in her hometown — St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to her prison sentence, Judge Autrey ordered that the reality star pay $564,069 in restitution. Riverfront Times captured a woman in the reality star’s entourage threatening and menacing a cameraman outside of the courtroom in the aftermath of Williams’ sentencing.

The latter was dressed in a blue top, black pants and pointed-toe pumps for her court date. Williams was on the phone and rushed to get into a black vehicle after her legal fate was revealed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Klocke asserted that the reality star continued her various fraudulent behaviors after federal agents interviewed her and her 2021 indictment .

Judge Autrey co-signed the prosecutor’s claims in the St. Louis courtroom on Tuesday. He spoke directly to Williams and said, “You knew what you were doing. You knew it was wrong, and you did it anyway.”

The Department of Justice claims that Williams committed $564,000 worth of fraud. The methods of the reality star’s crimes included tax, bank and insurance fraud, identity theft, and pandemic loan schemes.

More specifically, the authorities charged Williams with “five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud.”

The Missouri native was convicted for faking her dependents, underreporting her income on tax documents and using other people’s Social Security numbers to open and rack up credit cards. Some of her other crimes included submitting fake medical bills to insurance companies and abusing the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loan systems.

As MadameNoire previously detailed, the 33-year-old disgraced businesswoman pled guilty to her 15 felony charges in May.

“[Williams] displayed a blatant disregard for the victims of her deceit. Financial crimes of this magnitude deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” noted IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Field Office, Thomas F. Murdock.

“[Williams] was getting paid to portray her celebrity lifestyle on Basketball Wives when, in fact, she was a typical fraudster… After today’s sentencing, her reality is now a life of a felon,” added Jay Greenberg, special agent in charge at the FBI St. Louis Division.

