Entertainment

Jamar Champ, Estranged Husband Of Masika Kalysha, Dead

Jamar Champ, Estranged Husband Of ‘LHHH’s’ Masika Kalysha, Dead In Houston Car Accident — ‘Pray For Me And My Girls’

Former "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" star Masika Kalysha has spoken out following the tragic passing of her estranged husband.

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Pump Group VIP Summer Soiree 2025
Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha has spoken out following the tragic passing of her estranged husband.

Jamar Champ was reportedly killed in a car accident in Houston on Tuesday, October 28. The crash involved a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on the freeway, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

RELATED CONTENT: Tragedy Strikes Again: Zahrie Walls, Linked To Kenneka Jenkins Case, Dies After Boat Incident

Shortly after 12 a.m. local time, a silver BMW was heading westbound in eastbound lanes on 6600 Katy Freeway (West Interstate Highway 10) when it struck a gold Tesla Cybertruck head-on. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant R. Dallas and Officer R. Young said the BMW caught on fire, and the Cybertruck collided with a blue Freightliner 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Cybertruck was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. He was later identified as Champ by his friends and family, per KHOU. He was 38.

The driver of the BMW was also killed, while the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to HPD.

Following this tragic news, Champ’s wife, Masika Kalysha, confirmed his passing in a statement to TheShadeRoom.

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father/stepfather of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ,” the statement reads. “During this incredibly challenging time, I kindly ask for respect and understanding as our family comes together to support one another and honor his memory. Your thoughts, prayers, and love mean the world to us as we navigate this devastating loss.”

She also took to the comments of her statement on Instagram, writing: “💔 please pray for me and my girls.”

Kalysha and Champ tied the knot in 2021 and share one child together, a 3-year-old daughter named Amari.

In an Instagram Live video from December 2023, the reality star revealed she had been “separated” from her husband for the entire year, per PEOPLE. In 2024, she revealed during an interview that she was “going through mediation” with her “soon-to-be-ex-husband.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘You Left The World Far Too Early’: Tina Turner Mourns Sudden Loss Of Son Ronnie Turner

Related Tags

celebrity deaths death Jamar Champ masika kalysha

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's "Rebel Ridge"

Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship--'Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy'

Bossip
2025 #GLAAD Honors

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
The Pump Group VIP Summer Soiree 2025

Masika Kalysha Speaks Out On Her Husband Jamar Champ’s Passing---'Please Pray For Me And My Girls'

Bossip
"One Battle After Another" London Premiere - Arrivals

Aaron Pierre Is In Love, Opens Up About Teyana Taylor In 'Men’s Health'

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close