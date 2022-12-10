MadameNoire Featured Video

Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son, Ronald Turner, who died on Dec. 8. He was 62-years-old. She shared a short tribute to her now late son on social media.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she captioned a black and white portrait of herself. “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

His wife Afida Turner called 911 on Dec. 8 saying that he was having trouble breathing while outside of their home, TMZ reported. When paramedics arrived they performed CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is unknown but he was diagnosed with cancer in the past.

Afida Turner also shared her pain and anger about the loss of her husband on social media.

“I DID THE BEST TO THE END THIS TIME I WAS NO ABLE TO SAVE YOU LOVE U FOR THIS 17 YEARS THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD I AM VERY MAD 😡 THIS IS A TRAGEDY,” she captioned a photo of she, Tina and Ronald Turner.