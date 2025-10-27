Opinion

Love Letter to Brandy: To the Woman Who Chose Herself

Brandy, A Love Letter — To The Woman Who Chose Herself, Even When The World Wanted A Show

A Lesson On Compassion for Any Black Woman

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brandy x Monica x ESSENCE
Source: Myesha Evon / @myeshaevon

Brandy, your voice has always felt like home. It carries the kind of familiarity that lives in people’s hearts. A reminder of what it means to grow up with your music playing through every era of our lives. That’s why when news broke that you had to leave the stage mid-performance in Chicago during The Boy Is Mine Tour, the world stopped in collective concern. For a moment, the music paused, but so did we because we realized that even our heroes need to take care of themselves.

This is a love letter to not only Brandy, but to any Black Woman who needs a lesson in compassion for not only the world but also themselves.

The Courage to Walk Away

Based on your statement on Instagram, you left the stage after experiencing “dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint” following “weeks of nonstop rehearsals.” 

You shared that you tried to push through, even when your body told you otherwise, before everyone agreed that “prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

According to MusiCares’ 2024 Wellness in Music report, many artists admit they rarely take time to rest, even when exhausted, out of fear of letting fans down. That honesty and the courage to step away in real time, is something this industry rarely allows—especially for Black women. But thankfully, R&B ages like wine, finer with time. So many people are so excited for this tor and this moment. Not only for the genre, but for seeing us, black women, shine.

We’re expected to be unshakable, to keep performing no matter how heavy the crown feels. But you reminded everyone that protecting your health is not a weakness. It’s wisdom. It’s choosing longevity over applause.

RELATED CONTENT: “For The Women Who Are Never Allowed to Fall Apart: A Love Letter”

Grace Under a Spotlight

When Monica finished the set alone, it was more than professionalism. It was sisterhood in motion. You publicly thanked her for “stepping up with such grace,” and fans watched the kind of love that doesn’t always get broadcast: women standing in for each other when life interrupts the moment.

Still, there was chatter online: speculation, disappointment, confusion. But Brandy, you owe no one perfection. The people who truly love you understand that this wasn’t an exit; it was a pause. The way you handled it with transparency, gratitude, and humility showed us what it means to lead with grace even when your body says stop. You didn’t disappear; you simply made room for healing.

Health Is the Headline

It’s easy for people to forget that behind every stage light is a human being. For weeks, you’ve been rehearsing, giving your all to fans who have waited nearly three decades to see you and Monica share the same stage again. But exhaustion catches up, and even the most seasoned performers need to refill their cups.

You reminded us all that health is the headline. No note, no choreography, no expectation is worth compromising your body or peace. Your fans— your real ones, would rather have you safe and centered than see you sacrifice yourself for a single night.

Back and Brighter

Now, as you prepare to continue your tour stops, we’re rooting for you louder than ever. You’re not new to this, you’re true to this! Let this next show be filled with joy, renewal, and the energy that comes from honoring your limits. You’ve already given us decades of brilliance, now we just want to see you enjoy it, fully and freely.

This love letter is a reminder that you’ve earned the right to rest, to reset, and to return on your own terms. The legacy you’ve built isn’t just about your music — it’s about the woman behind it: resilient, radiant, and real. Both you and Monica are showing up despite your circumstance, and I am here to make sure our queens get their flowers.

So keep shining, Brandy. The stage will always be there, but there’s only one you. We’re thankful you chose yourself first.

With love and gratitude,

Your sisters in song, self-care, and strength

RELATED CONTENT: “To The Woman Who Swears She’s Going To The Gym Tomorrow: A Love Letter”

Related Tags

black female singers brandy chicago Monica The Boy Is Mine Tour
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out Following Atlanta Arrest, His Child's Mom Posts Photos Of Bruises & More Alleged Abuse Evidence

Bossip
SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Special Girls, Real Good Girls: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Bossip
Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show

Wakanda Takes Over The Runway: Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, & Jodie Turner-Smith Bring Afrofuturism To Vogue World

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
56th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception

'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo Said What She Said, Calls Her Recent Arrest 'Illegal'

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close