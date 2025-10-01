To The Woman Who Swears She’s Going To The Gym Tomorrow: A Love Letter

Source: skynesher / Getty

Sis, I see you. I see the 10 open tabs for cute gym sets you haven’t bought yet. I see that screenshot of a meal prep plan still in your camera roll from February. And I absolutely see that alarm labeled “5:30 a.m. Gym Time” that’s never once been toggled on. You keep telling yourself that tomorrow is the day—but somehow “tomorrow” never shows up.

But the first week of fall just did.

I want to gently remind you that this new season—while full of cozy hoodies, spice-flavored everything, and “low vibrational” holiday plates—is also a time when many of us start to feel off. Not lazy, not weak… just off. You’re not imagining it.

According to Mental Health America, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) affects about 5% of U.S. adults each year, and women make up 4 of 5 of those diagnosed. That’s not a small number. Beyond clinical depression, the American Psychiatric Association reports that 38% of Americans feel a general mood decline during colder months. So if you’re feeling sluggish, overwhelmed, or less motivated, you’re not alone.

But miss lady, this is when we push—gently, not harshly. Lovingly, not aggressively. But it time to get off the phone and get to the action! Let this letter be your push.

Fall fitness isn’t about a flat stomach—it’s about stability.

I know you want your summer body to eat, but what about your winter mind? Let’s shift the goalpost. Fall and winter are prime times to build consistency, not abs. This is when the real glow-up begins—in private, under oversized sweaters, while your edges sweat under a silk press and no one’s watching.

Research from Mirrors Delivered shows gym attendance dips in summer, but membership and routine rebound in the fall as people get back into structure. You’re not behind—you’re just in line with the season.

Also, don’t sleep on the benefits of working out outside. Healthcare experts from the University of Utah say outdoor activity in colder weather helps regulate your mood, reduce stress, and get vitamin D, which we all need when the sun starts ghosting us early.

For us, it’s deeper than “just go to the gym.”

Let’s be real—working out when you’re a Black woman in the fall and winter takes a different level of commitment. It’s not just about “getting it in” before the holidays hit. There are layers to this. According to research from Barriers and Facilitators to Physical Activity among African‑American Women and Girls, many Black women report environmental or cultural barriers—like safety concerns, neighborhood walkability, and yes, the cold weather—that become even more pronounced during the colder seasons.

Think about it: It gets darker earlier. The wind is disrespectful. Edges are on the line. Also, gyms aren’t always the safest or most welcoming spaces for us. So when you’re fighting not only the seasonal slump but also societal pressures and beauty politics (don’t even get me started on post-workout hair), it makes sense that the motivation might take a little dip.

So no, it’s not just laziness. It’s self-preservation, stress, and sometimes structural BS that keeps us from that treadmill. But that’s also why this season is a perfect time to reclaim movement on our own terms. If the gym ain’t giving what it needs to give, maybe it’s a home yoga flow, a dance class with aunties, or a group walk with the girls. Whatever it is—make it soft, safe, and sacred for you.

You don’t need a New Year’s resolution—you need a Tuesday.

I know, life be lifin’. Work is hectic, cuffing season is confusing, and your bed can have a hold tighter than any gym resistance band. But just like your rent isn’t optional, discipline isn’t either.

Start small. A walk after work. A 15-minute stretch. Putting on the gym outfit—even if you only go to Target. The movement will come. You’ve just got to move toward it. You can even try something new! Recently, my family and I tried the currently viral #WatermelonChallenge. It’s a way to cleanse your body by only eating watermelon for a few days to detox your system, hydrate the body, curb appetite, and many more benefits. I found out about it from a TikTok influencer and advocate of the trend, PashaSuri.

I personally tracked my weight loss throughout the week and I lost a total of 12 pounds! We incorporated traditional red watermelon and yellow-fleshed watermelon. Of course, consult with a doctor or nutritionist before making these kinds of changes, but all in all, it encouraged me to continue to eat cleaner and boost my excitement towards more progress. Make fitness fun for you!

Also, don’t compare your fitness journey to anyone else’s! You’re not competing with those viral weight transformation videos on TikTok. You’re building something sustainable, not a highlight reel.

We’re in this together.

So if you’re reading this while curled under a blanket, trying to talk yourself out of going to the gym—go. Or don’t. But do something. Choose you.

This is your season to build strength—not for vacation, but for survival, clarity, and the confidence to wear that crop top in June because you were kind to yourself in November.

Tomorrow is now. Let me be your accountability partner.

