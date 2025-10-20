‘A Real Life Comic Book Villian’ — Fans Furious Over Brian McKnight Video Dropped On Late Son’s Birthday

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Brian McKnight took to Instagram to celebrate what he called an early win in his defamation case against ex-wife Julie McKnight, but many fans weren’t celebrating with him. What the R&B singer framed as a legal victory struck many as disrespectful and poorly timed.

On Oct. 16 — the birthday of his late son Niko McKnight, who died from colon cancer in May — Brian posted an Instagram video announcing his legal win. The celebration came after Julie, the mother of Brian’s late son, reportedly failed to appear in court to respond to claims connected to her book Mama Bear: Beautifully Blended, released in January. In his lawsuit, Brian alleged that Julie made false statements about him, describing him as an abusive husband and a neglectful father, according to TMZ.

Brian filed a motion for a default judgment and is waiting for the court to finalize the decision, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating in advance last week.

“The verdict is in. We’ve been quiet, listening to liars continue to lie and keeping to ourselves, living and loving our life, as we said, leaving everything in God’s hands and letting our lawyer do the talking,” Brian said in his video shared last Thursday, while puffing on a cigar. He then went on to boast about his $8.8 million legal victory.

“According to the courts, trying to ruin my name and trying to bring harm to my family in a book filled with lies equals $8.8 million, and this is just the beginning,” the singer continued. “Because anyone and everyone that helped promote these lies will hear from my lawyer in the days to come, no weapon formed against us shall prosper.”

In the same video, Brian played what he claimed was a voicemail from Julie — whom he referred to as “a liar” — warning him and his wife, Leilani McKnight, not to contact Niko. Oddly, the audio played over a clip of the singer running and clicking his heels together.

“Do not text Niko again. Do not call Niko again,” Julie could be heard saying sternly over the voicemail. “Leilani, if you are also checking these messages, that goes for you as well. I am very serious about this. I am very serious about this. Do not text him, period,” she added.

Social Media Reacts to Brian McKnight’s post.

The timing of the post — on Niko’s birthday, just months after his death — struck many as especially cruel. Social media users were quick to react, flooding X with criticism.

One user cautioned that Brian’s celebration might be premature, pointing out that Julie still has time to respond. As TMZone reported, both parties were given 21 days to address the case after an Oct. 6 filing, so this case could turn around. Another user called the “Back at One” singer a “piece of sh**,” with one netizen scolding the musician for not using the day to celebrate his late son.

According to The Grio, Brian McKnight Jr. — Julie and Brian’s eldest son — also took to social media to air his frustrations about his father’s video, viewing it as disrespectful to his late younger brother.

“I’ve tried, man. I’ve tried really, really hard. To not touch on sh-t. To let it go, to be the bigger person, to be mature,” McKnight Jr. said.

“But the sh-t going on with my dad right now, man. If y’all aren’t seeing what’s happening. If y’all aren’t seeing the fact that this is just a very hurt, and a very emotionally unavailable and not intelligent person that has still not been able to handle the death of his own mother … to decide to make certain posts on my late brother’s birthday?”

McKnight Jr. concluded, “Say what you want, dog. But the gloves are off for me.”

Take a look at a few more reactions after the flip. Thoughts?