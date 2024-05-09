MadameNoire Featured Video

Brian McKnight’s 28-year-old son, Niko McKnight, attempted to bench Tyrese Gibson for weighing in on the “Back At One” singer’s tumultuous relationship with his estranged adult children.

Niko posted to his Instagram Stories on May 7, addressing Tyrese directly with an outright suggestion to “sit this one out, champ.” He began the written monologue with a seemingly shady and nostalgic moment about the Fast and Furious actor.

“Tyrese used to sleep under our pool table when I was a kid,” the photographer wrote using the username “fiftyclicks.” “I know the ’90s RnB brotherhood blood is thicker than anything. You should sit this one out, champ.”

Niko continued to go off by steering the conversation toward Tyrese’s own dynamic with his daughters.

Tyrese has two daughters, Shayla, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Norma Mitchell, and Soraya, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lee. Reportedly, the “Lately” crooner faced a public custody battle over his eldest daughter, which prevented him from spending much time with her.

“You have relationships to fix with your own children and your own past decisions you’ve made on behalf of p—- and power,” Niko continued in his Stories. “The allegiance to those two things is what keeps you guys from seeing that the only thing that matters in the end is family. Real men can see past the bullshit. Let me stop, though.”

“This 46-hr chemo infusion has me ready to fade Jody,” he added, hinting at his cancer care treatment and Tyrese’s role in the 2001 film Baby Boy.

To solidify his message, Niko followed up with viral images of a hysterically crying Tyrese.

Niko’s clapback came in response to Tyrese’s defense of the 54-year-old father of seven.

On May 6, Rickey Smiley took to Instagram to extend his support to the McKnight patriarch’s “disowned” children. He said he felt moved to deliver the message after the “Anytime” hitmaker declared the importance of ridding evil people from our lives and seemingly called his divided children “a product of sin.”

“I want the adult children of #BrianMcKnight who’ve been #disowned to know they have a lot of support out here,” Rickey captioned the video, garnering expressions of gratitude from two members of the McKnight family. “You are not thrown away.”

“I really appreciate this man! All we can do is pray for that man now,” said the eldest McKnight son, Brian Jr.

Niko and Brian Jr.’s mother, Julie McKnight, responded, “Thank you very much.”

She is also the ex-wife of the touring singer-songwriter.

After tuning into Rickey’s video, Tyrese took it upon himself to express his opinion about the ordeal.

“I want to say to you that it’s unfair, in my grown ass man opinion, to say that that man and his ex-wife [Julie McKnight] and the mother of kids, which are now grown adults past 30 years old — whatever their specific dynamic is — there’s a bunch of things that have been said and done over the years that is nobody’s business and has contributed to where they are,” Tyrese said.

“Kids out here be saying some f–k up s–t. Kids out here be crossing you and doing and saying and going above and beyond to cross you,” he continued.

Niko is among six other siblings, including Brain Jr. and the eldest daughter, Briana, from a previous relationship. They share two step-siblings and a half-brother who is under the guardianship of their father and stepmom, Leilani. Out of these six children, the McKnight matriarch purportedly estranged from Brian Jr., Niko and Briana due to their “entitled” behavior, MadameNoire previously reported.

We’re praying for this estranged family.