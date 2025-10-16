Could An Orgasm Make Childbirth Easier? These Experts Say Yes — And They’ve Got The Vibrator To Prove It

Source: klingsup / Getty

Can an orgasm help ease labor pain?

According to some sexual wellness experts, the answer is yes. Dame, a sexual wellness brand, has partnered with Orgasmic Birth to introduce a new vibrator designed specifically for use during labor and childbirth. The goal? To explore how orgasms—already known to release oxytocin—might help reduce stress and pain during delivery.

RELATED CONTENT: Sex Is Not A Stage—So Why Are So Many Women Still Faking Orgasms?

Oxytocin, the hormone released during orgasm, is also produced during labor. It not only promotes feelings of pleasure and bonding but has also been shown to act as a natural pain reliever. Experts from both Dame and Orgasmic Birth say that achieving orgasm during labor—even in its earlier stages—could help reduce the need for medical pain interventions. To support this experience, the two brands have developed the Fin PleasureVibe ($49), a discreet, wearable finger vibrator designed for gentle external stimulation. Dame CEO Alexandra Fine explained the design’s purpose in an interview with the New York Post on Oct. 2.

“It gives people the choice to bring comfort and pleasure into their birth if they want to,” Fine said. “Although it is rarely part of the mainstream narrative around labor, orgasmic birth is a real possibility. We’re expanding awareness of a story that’s rarely told and giving people permission to imagine a fuller spectrum of birth experiences.”

Source: Courtesy of Dame Products / Courtesy of Dame Products

Orgasmic births are still taboo.

Love Health? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Healthline, orgasmic births are often underreported due to their controversial nature. A 2013 study estimated they occur in about 0.3% of vaginal births, though the actual number may be higher. Of course, the idea of self-pleasure during childbirth might sound unthinkable to many. Even Fine admits she didn’t feel inclined to try it herself.

“I’ll be honest — my own birth experience wasn’t conducive to pleasure at all (a crowded hospital room full of people doesn’t exactly invite orgasm),” she admitted.

That’s part of what makes the Fin PleasureVibe appealing to more hesitant moms, its subtle and intuitive design. Still, reaching orgasm during labor may be less likely in traditional hospital settings, where about 98.4% of births in the U.S. occur. The lack of privacy, along with restricted movement due to monitoring or hospital policy, can make it harder to explore comfort through pleasure.

How can you create an environment supportive of an orgasmic birth?

Source: FatCamera / Getty

However, there are ways to enhance the birthing environment, even in a hospital. Advocates suggest asking for a private room, choosing a water birth, or planning for more freedom to move during labor. Debra Pascali-Bonaro, founder of Orgasmic Birth and a longtime advocate for sexual health in childbirth, believes that sexual empowerment during labor can make a significant difference in pain management.

“Research shows that orgasm can reduce pain, increase pleasure, and enhance the release of oxytocin,” Pascali-Bonaro told the Post. “Oxytocin drives the contractions of labor and birth and is also the hormone of love and bonding, which helps reduce fear. Together, these effects create greater comfort, connection, and relaxation, supporting the body’s natural ability to birth a baby gently and joyfully.”

So, what exactly is “orgasmic birth”? According to Pascali-Bonaro, it’s not necessarily about climax.

“Orgasmic birth” is a broad term and doesn’t actually hinge on reaching climax,” she noted. “Most people feel natural waves of sensation when pushing a baby into the world,” she explained. “Nature’s design of rhythmic waves facilitates ease and safety in birth. These heightened sensations are often described as a feeling of power, what we call orgasmic birth, with or without an actual orgasm.”

Source: Courtesy of Dame Products / Courtesy of Dame Products

Still, she understands that for many people, the idea of pleasure or sexuality during labor can feel taboo or even uncomfortable.

“We are not used to talking about pleasure in childbirth or even about the anatomy of pleasure. Yet labor and birth move through the cervix and vagina, touching the many nerves of the clitoral complex,” she said.

In short, the message is clear: childbirth doesn’t have to be devoid of pleasure. And while not everyone will—or should—aim for a “birthgasm,” simply opening up the conversation could help more people feel empowered, connected, and in control during one of life’s most intense experiences.

Would you try Dame and Orgasmic Births’ Fin PleasureVibe? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Orgasms Hacks That Will Leave You Breathless — In The Best Way