Vibes On Lock: Win Tickets To ONE Musicfest 2025 — The South’s Ultimate Celebration Of Black Culture

Source: Julia Beverly for ONE Musicfest / Julia Beverly for ONE Musicfest

Attention MadameNoire readers: we’re hooking you up with a chance to attend the South’s biggest cultural celebration: ONE Musicfest 2025, happening October 25–26 in Atlanta!

Now in its 16th year, ONE Musicfest (OMF) presented by P&G has cemented itself as the largest Black-owned, open-air, multi-stage festival in the nation — and a can’t-miss destination for music lovers everywhere. Co-produced by Live Nation Urban, OMF is a cultural homecoming that celebrates Black excellence, artistry, and unity across generations.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Run The Stage: Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Doechii Headline ONE Musicfest 2025

This year’s lineup for the Piedmont Park celebration is one for the history books, featuring unforgettable performances and Atlanta-centric moments:

Future — A rare hometown headlining performance.

Love Music? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Dungeon Family Reunion Honoring Rico Wade — Celebrating the legacy of the late producer who helped put Atlanta hip hop on the map.

The Roots with Mary J. Blige — The Queen of Hip Hop Soul joins The Legendary Roots Crew for her OMF debut.

Source: ONE Musicfest 2025 / ONE Musicfest 2025

Ludacris & Friends — The ATL icon marks 25 years since his debut album with a celebratory set full of surprises.

Doechii — The breakout star of the year brings her unstoppable energy to OMF for the first time.

The full lineup also includes Jazmine Sullivan, Kehlani, Clipse, Ari Lennox, Busta Rhymes, Wale, Chief Keef, Leon Thomas, Jagged Edge, Carl Thomas, Marvin Sapp, Organized Noize, Greg Street & Friends (Plies, Trick Daddy, Project Pat, Rich Kidz, Trinidad James), and many more.

And here’s where we come in: MadameNoire is making sure you don’t miss it!

RELATED CONTENT: Festival Director Oronike Odeleye Reflects On ONE Musicfest’s 15-Year Legacy: It’s A ‘Love Letter To Our City’