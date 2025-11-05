6 Sips Away From Bliss: Portugal Wines That Exude Why Lisbon Is The New “Soft Life” Capital For Black Women

Source: Antony Trivet / 500px / Getty

In recent years, Black travelers have been taking up space in Portugal, reclaiming the identity of the country despite its role in the birth of the transatlantic slave trade.

Particularly, Lisbon has become a hot spot for Black Americans looking for a place of solace from the racism embedded (and still very present) in the States. Neighborhoods like Novas Nações have provided liberation for travelers, and overall, Lisbon has been a haven, given its low violent crime rates, political stability, and intense focus on tourism.

A Home Away From Home.

“I felt like a normal person walking through the world,” video essayist Madisyn Brown told National Geographic during a 2022 interview.

“I never felt like I didn’t belong. I’m going to miss the positive energy here. America can be a really tough place to live,” she added.

RELATED CONTENT: World Tourism Day: 5 Safe And Inspiring Destinations For Black Women

In addition to the layer of safety travellers claim to have experienced in Lisbon, another hidden gem is Portugal’s under-the-radar wine regions, set with our oenophiles in mind.

Compared to that of Chile and California, the Lisboa (Lisbon’s official Portuguese name by the way) wine region consists of a thin coastal zone where fresh wines are made close to the calm Atlantic Ocean. On the other hand, its deeper, heavily-textured wines are made possible by its more protected inland areas.

Here are six Lisbon wines to put on your radar, and all the more reason to make the region your next travel destination.

1. Quinta do Monte d’Oiro, Branco 2020, Lisboa.

Source: Elena Kurkutova / Getty

Described as a “refreshing blend of indigenous and international white grape varieties with a lot of complexity for the price,” this is the only white wine featured on The Buyer in the Lisbon region, and it’s said to be the perfect pairing for seafood, vegetable, or rich sauce dishes.