6 Lisbon Wines That Prove Portugal Is Black Girl Luxury

6 Sips Away From Bliss: Portugal Wines That Exude Why Lisbon Is The New “Soft Life” Capital For Black Women

In recent years, Black travelers have been taking up space in Portugal, reclaiming the identity of the country despite its role in the birth of the transatlantic slave trade.

Published on November 5, 2025

Close-up of a woman enjoying a glass of red wine
Source: Antony Trivet / 500px / Getty

Particularly, Lisbon has become a hot spot for Black Americans looking for a place of solace from the racism embedded (and still very present) in the States. Neighborhoods like Novas Nações have provided liberation for travelers, and overall, Lisbon has been a haven, given its low violent crime rates, political stability, and intense focus on tourism.

A Home Away From Home.

“I felt like a normal person walking through the world,” video essayist Madisyn Brown told National Geographic during a 2022 interview.

“I never felt like I didn’t belong. I’m going to miss the positive energy here. America can be a really tough place to live,” she added.

In addition to the layer of safety travellers claim to have experienced in Lisbon, another hidden gem is Portugal’s under-the-radar wine regions, set with our oenophiles in mind.

Compared to that of Chile and California, the Lisboa (Lisbon’s official Portuguese name by the way) wine region consists of a thin coastal zone where fresh wines are made close to the calm Atlantic Ocean. On the other hand, its deeper, heavily-textured wines are made possible by its more protected inland areas. 

Here are six Lisbon wines to put on your radar, and all the more reason to make the region your next travel destination.

1. Quinta do Monte d’Oiro, Branco 2020, Lisboa.

Portuguese green wine Vinho Verde and bunch of green grapes in the wicker basket. Crystal glassware. Bar counter. Sunlight and shadows on the white table, wall. The warm light of the golden hour.
Source: Elena Kurkutova / Getty

Described as a “refreshing blend of indigenous and international white grape varieties with a lot of complexity for the price,” this is the only white wine featured on The Buyer in the Lisbon region, and it’s said to be the perfect pairing for seafood, vegetable, or rich sauce dishes.

2. Quinta do Monte d’Oiro, Tinto 2018, Lisboa.

Rustic Wine Cellar Rack Filled with Bottles of Aged Wine Close Up View
Source: Elisabeth Wagner / Getty

An hour drive north of Lisbon will find you at the winery, formed in 1990 by José Bento dos Santos, responsible for this red wine. It’s a medium to full-bodied wine, which is expected to give you all the bang for your buck. It’s said to complement Portuguese dishes such as veal, lamb roasts, game dishes, or your classic steak with pepper sauce.

3. Casa das Gaeiras, Tinto 2019, Parras Wines, DOC Óbidos

Picturesque Douro Valley Vineyards Terraced Landscape River Boat Portugal
Source: Elisabeth Wagner / Getty

This wine is crafted near the Peniche Peninsula, benefiting from cool maritime breezes that provide it with a backdrop rooted in fresh acidity and moderate alcohol levels. The estate where this red wine was created was founded during the 18th century, and is known as one of the first Portuguese producers to bottle their own wines, making the product both aged in steel and vinified. Meat dishes are your best option when pairing this wine.

4. Villa Oeiras Vinho Generoso Superior, DOC Carcavelos Vinho Licoroso

Fifth Grape Harvest At The Vineyard Of The Monastery Of Santa Maria Do Mar
Source: Horacio Villalobos / Getty

Aged for 15 years, this fortified wine boasts a deeper hue and a nose that evokes the scent of older wood and profound intensity. While this serves as an excellent digestive on its own when served cold, it also pairs well with traditional Portuguese desserts, such as bolo-rei or rabanadas.

5. Villa Oeiras Vinho Generoso, DOC Carcavelos Vinho Licoroso

Ship on the background of Porto cityscape, Portugal
Source: Oleh_Slobodeniuk / Getty

This wine is a prime example of the growing number of producers reviving the Carcaelos style of fortified wine, which has nearly been forgotten despite being a massive go-to in the area since 1908. Aged for 7 years, the medium-deep amber-gold wine has a nose that is familiar yet distinct. Described as a medium-sweet dessert wine, this pairs well with aged cheeses, dried fruits, fruitcakes, and other desserts.

6. Quinta do Espirito Santo, Tinta Roriz & Castelão 2019, Lisboa

Picturesque Douro Valley Vineyards River and Portuguese Village Scenic Landscape
Source: Elisabeth Wagner / Getty

A medium to full-bodied red, this wine is aged for six months in a mix of American and Portuguese barriques. If you’re a lover of big Argentinian Malbecs, then you’re in for a treat. The nose is said to offer notes of dark plum, cherry, spice, toasty oak, currants, fig, and chocolate. It is best paired with hearty red meats, such as beef, pork, and game, as well as rich, well-spiced dishes like red-sauced pasta, stews, and grilled vegetables.

