4 Ways To Take Phone Sex To The Next Level

Phone sex might seem like a thing of the past—something out of the landline era—but according to a relationship expert, it could be the key to reigniting intimacy for couples who are apart or simply looking to spice things up in the bedroom.

In an interview published in Vice, relationship guru Julia Stein, a Berlin-based sex consultant, explained that phone sex is the ultimate test for couples separated by distance—challenging not just their relationship, but also their ability to stay connected and creatively keep desire alive. Long-distance couples can use FaceTime to keep the spark alive in their intimate lives, Stein said, adding that incorporating kinky elements like remote-control toys—or simply using their imagination to craft the perfect shared fantasy—can make all the difference.

If you don’t have a camera handy, sexting can also be a great way to keep things hot and heavy in your relationship while you’re away from your partner.

“Distance might test a relationship, but it doesn’t have to dampen the passion,” Stein added. “With technology at our fingertips, couples can explore new dimensions of pleasure that might surprise them.”

Rather than seeing long-distance intimacy as a compromise, Stein encourages couples to use the distance as a creative advantage.

“Sexual creativity is a fun and fundamental way to keep long-distance relationships alive,” Stein told Vice. “When couples can’t rely on spontaneous physical touch, they’re forced to become more intentional about pleasure and connection.”

So, how can couples turn this advice into action? Stein shared four tried-and-true positions and techniques tailored specifically for virtual intimacy.

1. The Mirror Match

The next time you’re gearing up for a steamy phone sex session, sit or lie facing the camera from the same angle and mirror each other’s movements, Stein told Vice.

“Camera placement is everything here,” she explained. Set your device at chest height to capture a flattering, intimate angle that feels more like the bedroom than a business meeting.

