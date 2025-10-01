Relationships

4 Ways To Take Phone Sex To The Next Level

FaceTime, Sexting And Remote Toys: The New Rules Of Phone Sex

Phone sex may seem old-school, but experts say it’s a powerful way to reconnect or spice things up. Here are four ways to take your virtual intimacy to the next level.

Published on October 1, 2025

Shot of a woman using her cellphone while lying on her bed in lingerie
Phone sex might seem like a thing of the past—something out of the landline era—but according to a relationship expert, it could be the key to reigniting intimacy for couples who are apart or simply looking to spice things up in the bedroom.

In an interview published in Vice, relationship guru Julia Stein, a Berlin-based sex consultant, explained that phone sex is the ultimate test for couples separated by distance—challenging not just their relationship, but also their ability to stay connected and creatively keep desire alive. Long-distance couples can use FaceTime to keep the spark alive in their intimate lives, Stein said, adding that incorporating kinky elements like remote-control toys—or simply using their imagination to craft the perfect shared fantasy—can make all the difference.

If you don’t have a camera handy, sexting can also be a great way to keep things hot and heavy in your relationship while you’re away from your partner. 

“Distance might test a relationship, but it doesn’t have to dampen the passion,” Stein added. “With technology at our fingertips, couples can explore new dimensions of pleasure that might surprise them.”

Rather than seeing long-distance intimacy as a compromise, Stein encourages couples to use the distance as a creative advantage. 

“Sexual creativity is a fun and fundamental way to keep long-distance relationships alive,” Stein told Vice. “When couples can’t rely on spontaneous physical touch, they’re forced to become more intentional about pleasure and connection.”

So, how can couples turn this advice into action? Stein shared four tried-and-true positions and techniques tailored specifically for virtual intimacy. 

1. The Mirror Match

The next time you’re gearing up for a steamy phone sex session, sit or lie facing the camera from the same angle and mirror each other’s movements, Stein told Vice. 

“Camera placement is everything here,” she explained. Set your device at chest height to capture a flattering, intimate angle that feels more like the bedroom than a business meeting.

2. The Show And Tell

One partner takes the lead while the other watches and reacts. This is the perfect time to introduce remote-controlled toys for interactive pleasure.

“Go for a romantic restaurant rather than an interrogation room,” Stein noted about setting the mood. Lighting makes all the difference.

3. The Fantasy Director

In this position, one partner assumes the role of director, providing instructions, while the other follows. The voyeuristic thrill of giving or receiving commands over FaceTime adds a layer of playful tension and ensures both partners stay engaged, said Stein.

4. The Synchronized Swim

Pick a shared playlist or count in unison to move together rhythmically. Even separated by miles, syncing up physically helps couples feel emotionally and erotically connected.

Will you be trying some of these phone sex tips out during your next FaceTime session with your partner? Tell us in the comments section.

