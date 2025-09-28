Celebrity

Cardi B, Tyla, Shakira & More Take Over Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Performs Pregnant, Tyla Makes History & Shakira Unites The Crowd At Global Citizen Festival

A host of baddies descended upon Central Park to perform during the annual Global Citizen Festival broadcasted to every continent.

Published on September 28, 2025

Cardi B, Tyla & Shakira perform at 2025 Global Citizen Festival
The annual Global Citizen Festival made its way to New York City’s famed Central Park this year and featured performances from Cardi B, Tyla, Shakira, Mariah the Scientist and many more.

Though a late addition to the festival’s lineup, Cardi B took on a huge task of delivering a high-energy performance while very pregnant. The Bronx rapper popped up onstage to perform some of her biggest hits as well as tracks from her latest release, Am I The Drama?, much to the audience’s delight.

It’s no secret that Cardi is willing to put in that work even when she’s expecting as she carried out the entire rollout of her first album, Invasion of Privacy, while pregnant with her first daughter, Kulture. She also made several appearances while pregnant with her son Wave and has no problem reminding everyone that she can still move that bawdy with a little bump.

Big Bardi wasn’t the only baddie to step out in the name of a good cause. South African starlet Tyla also hit the stage to treat fans to her international style and Afrobeats hits. The global superstar shared a story about how her life changed drastically since the first time she attended the festival when it happened in her home country of South Africa in honor of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.

“It’s actually crazy that I’m performing here,” she said. “The first time I came to Global Citizen was when they came to South Africa. And I’m telling you it was a bargain. All I did was fill in a survey and I saw Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Pharrell. I saw Usher’s butt-crack in 3D, I’m telling you. And the fact that I’m on this stage is amazing.”

The petite baddie also made sure to check in on a fan who seemed to be in an emergency situation during her performance. The “Water” singer stopped the show until getting the green light that everyone was, in fact, ok. We love a caring queen!

Mariah the Scientist also took the stage on the evening to perform and was decked out in her GI Jane regalia from the cover of her latest album, Hearts Sold Separately.

Fans were treated to a bevy of her hits including “Burning Blue” and, of course, she brought the sexy with a barely there short. It seems that her star is continuing to rise despite her allegiance to her chatty partner, Young Thug.

Colombia’s crown jewel, Shakira, was the headliner of the night bringing her crossover appeal to the Big Apple. Long before international artists were truly given airspace on American radio, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer rose to fame. She collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Wyclef Jean and more while always keep herself firmly planted in her Colombian roots. In a city like New York and in a crucial time for immigration and foreign relations, Shakira was the perfect choice to show a united front in the face of division.

Other performers on the night included African artists Arya Starr and Rema as well as Rosé of the K-Pop group Blackpink. Check out the entire show below:

