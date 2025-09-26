Trap Meets Tutu: Black Ballerinas Shine In Future’s DS2 REMIXED: The Ballet Presented By Grand Marnier®

Source: Dorothy Hong, Courtesy of Grand Marnier® /Dancers of DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET perform on stage at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York on Sept. 19th.

On Sept. 19, MadameNoire was on the scene at Brooklyn’s BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) for the ultimate cultural experience — DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET.

Source: Dorothy Hong, Courtesy of Grand Marnier® / Future takes over the stage during DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET, presented by Grand Marnier® at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Sept. 19.

Presented by Grand Marnier®, the iconic blend of fine cognac and orange liqueur, in partnership with multi-platinum hip-hop artist and cultural innovator Future, the one-night-only event featured a dynamic performance by the rapper, who had the crowd hyped and spellbound as he reimagined hits from his chart-topping album DS2, including “Where Ya At” and “Commas.”

Ebony Williams choreographed the beautiful performance.

Future’s performance was accompanied by a contemporary ballet choreographed by Emmy winner Ebony Williams, known for her groundbreaking work with Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet as the company’s first Black American female dancer, and for her iconic appearance in Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video. Williams brought her visionary talent to this first-of-its-kind major ballet adaptation of a hip-hop album.

Source: Getty Images, Courtesy of Grand Marnier® / Ebony Williams poses with dancers of DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET.

The ballet troupe shone brightly with their whimsical movements, including rising dance star Tamisha Guy, who not only commanded the stage but seamlessly blended culture and art—breaking barriers with beauty and grace. Dressed in stunning blue ensembles designed by fashion icon LaQuan Smith, the group left a lasting impression, making the night truly unforgettable.

The iconic Misty Copeland and LaQuan Smith attended the event.

In the crowd, several notable figures were in attendance, including ballet icon Misty Copeland, who had a front row seat to the experience, alongside Smith. Copeland was in awe over the performance.

“As a ballerina, I’m always excited to see new ways the art form evolves. DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET was such a bold idea—merging classical ballet with Future’s music—and it reflects exactly what makes New York’s creative scene so powerful,” the star told MadameNoire after the show. “Like Grand Marnier itself, it’s about honoring tradition while daring to remix it into something new.”

Source: Dorothy Hong, Courtesy of Grand Marnier® / Misty Copeland and LaQuan Smith attend DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET.

According to a press release, Grand Marnier selected BAM as the venue for DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET because of its legacy of uplifting Black artistic expression. The institution’s evolution — from classical roots to bold, contemporary work — mirrors the brand’s own transformation from a traditional cognac house to a cultural innovator.

For Future, bringing his Atlanta trap masterpiece to Brooklyn — the home of hip-hop legends like Jay-Z and Biggie Smalls — created a powerful intersection of regional hip-hop movements with shared revolutionary roots.

“DS2 changed the game for me,” the rapper said, according to a press release. “A decade later, and you still feel that energy everywhere. To see a mixtape I made turned into a ballet with Grand Marnier, right here in NYC? That’s different. That’s legendary.”

Source: Getty Images, Courtesy of Grand Marnier® / Grand Marnier® presents DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York on Sept. 19th.

Mari Ogino, BAM’s Director of Corporate Strategy, echoed a similar sentiment, noting how the performance felt like the perfect marriage of innovation with representation.

“This is the kind of bold work that truly excites us because it creates an organic opportunity for authentic engagement, audience cultivation, and to grow our ever-evolving community,” Ogino added.

