Relationships

Eva Marcille Reunites With Ex-Husband Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille Spins The Block On Love — Confesses Ex Michael Sterling Is Her ‘Forever And Only’

Eva Marcille has confirmed that she and her ex-husband Michael Sterling are back together, and we aren't mad at it.

Published on September 17, 2025

BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Eva Marcille has confirmed that she is spinning the block again with her ex-boo Michael Sterling, and we aren’t mad at it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, filing for divorce in 2023 after stating her marriage was “irretrievably broken,” appeared on a recent red carpet promoting her new reality show, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” and spoke publicly about their current status. 

Looking stunning per usual, Marcille made her stance crystal clear while speaking with a reporter from Entertainment Tonight. When asked how it felt to be back with Sterling, the former Top Model winner gushed while talking about her man. “Life’s a journey like the show, right? It’s a journey. My intention when marrying him was to be with him forever, and as we go through the ups and downs of life, no matter what it looks like, he is my forever. He is and always will be my forever and only.” 

RELATED CONTENT: From Weigh-Ins To Wild Penalties: 5 Outrageous Lifestyle Clauses Couples Are Adding To Prenups

This past summer, the actress fueled reconciliation rumors by posting video footage of her and the lawyer riding together in a golf cart, sharing warm smiles. The clip drew praise from fans and fellow reality stars alike, and questions about whether they’d quietly reconnected began to surface. 

Eva Marcille Confirms Michael Sterling Reunion Rumors

Marcille and Sterling’s story highlights how marriages sometimes now play out in public view; breakups and reconciliations, divorces and second chances, especially in reality-television culture. For Marcille, who shares children with Sterling and has publicly celebrated his parenting and professional wins since their split, reconciliation may not just be about romance, but about partnership, healing, and family. 

Whether Marcille and Sterling have or will formally revive their marriage remains unconfirmed. But the entrepreneur has let it be known that Michael is here to stay as her man, her man, her man.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Men and Audacity:’ Halle Berry’s Ex Says He Divorced Her Because She Didn’t ‘Cook, Clean, Or Seem Motherly’ — Fans Call ‘Bullsh—’

