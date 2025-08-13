Relationships

Halle Berry’s Ex Criticizes Her For Not Being ‘Motherly’

‘Men and Audacity:’ Halle Berry’s Ex Says He Divorced Her Because She Didn’t ‘Cook, Clean, Or Seem Motherly’ — Fans Call ‘Bullsh—’

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

Premiere of "The Flinstones"

David Justice, the ex-husband of Halle Berry, revealed in a new interview why he ended his marriage to the Academy Award-winning actor. According to David Justice, chief among the reasons he decided to end his union with Halle Berry was her failure to complete what he felt were her domestic and wifely duties.

David Justice, 59, sat down with the All The Smoke podcast and dished about his 14-year Major League Baseball career, winning two World Series, and shared details of the teams he played for. Justice and Berry were married from 1993 to 1997, and now he’s sharing why the pair didn’t last.

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast,” Justice said to Matt Barnes. “So, I’m looking at my mom…and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, traditional, you know?”

RELATED CONTENT: National Kitten Day: 10 Celebs Who Love Their Purrfect Felines

Alimony Ain’t Just For Men: 10 Famous Black Women Who Paid The Price For Divorce

Justice doubled down on Berry’s lack of cooking and cleaning around the home and positioned it as a reason why he couldn’t sustain their relationship. In Justice’s words, he felt that the prospect of having children with Berry wouldn’t work out well because she, quote, didn’t seem “motherly” ahead of saying that the pair began having issues.

Long-persisting and unconfirmed rumors of domestic violence on Justice’s behalf had dogged him, but he has come out to publicly state that he has never put his hands on his ex-wife, nor has Berry named her abuser. Berry is the mother of two children from previous relationships and is currently dating singer Van Hunt.

To Justice’s credit, he did reveal that therapy might have possibly saved his marriage, as he admitted to lacking the tools to work on things.

On X, the reactions to David Justice’s interview are still pouring in. We’ve got a few listed below

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED CONTENT: Van Hunt Popped The Question—But Halle Berry’s Not Rushing to Say Yes

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Related Tags

black celebrity divorces celebrity divorces divorce halle berry
More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close