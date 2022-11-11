MadameNoire Featured Video

MADAMENOIRE and HelloBeautiful just teamed up to bring back the popular and influential Melanin Awards, a tradition that highlights and celebrates some of the best Black beauty brands of the day. The editorial team of the two publications personally tested dozens of products to deliver readers with honest and true recommendations. Categories include hair, nails, makeup, skin and fragrance and awards were given out for nearly every type of product from best wig to best eye cream and beyond. If it can be added to your beauty routine, the editors tried it. You can check out all of the winners here.

While our lifestyle brands are dedicated to exploring and elevating Black brands and consumers, the beauty industry as a whole has continued to fall short in this department. However, research has consistently found that companies leave massive revenue on the table by not tailoring their products and advertisements to Black consumers. MN did a deep dive into the spending habits of Black consumers in the beauty and self-care categories. What we found was eye-opening – and should certainly be on the radar of every beauty brand’s marketing department. Here’s what we know.

Black Consumers Spend Hella Dollars On Beauty

After reviewing research from several of the top research groups, including McKinsey, Nielsen and Statista, we learned some stats that beauty brands should take serious note of, like the fact that Black shoppers spend $473 million a year on hair care products and $465 million a year on skincare products.