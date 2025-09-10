Shut Down! Police Bust Vile Facebook Group Sharing Secret Sex Pics Of Wives, Sisters & Strangers

Source: PATCHARIN SAENLAKON / Getty

Police in Italy have officially shut down the appalling “Mia Moglie” (My Wife) Facebook group, a space where more than 32,000 men shared intimate photos of their wives, unknown women, and even their sisters—without permission.

According to CNN, the page in question was filled with explicit content, ranging from “swinger couples” to sensitive images of women originally shared with their partners — who then uploaded them publicly. Many of these images depicted sexual acts and, per Italy’s Postal Police, were often posted without the women’s consent.

Among the most alarming content were posts from men trying to sell photos of their wives, police reported, including one disturbing entry that listed a woman’s age, weight, breast size, and the number of sexual partners she’d had. Commenters objectified her further, praising her breasts and saying they wished she were “wearing a thong,” according to investigators.

RELATED CONTENT: AI ‘Nudify’ Apps Are On The Rise: What You Need To Know

Love News? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After more than 2,000 complaints were made to both Meta and local authorities, the group was finally taken down. By that point, hundreds of thousands of explicit images had already been shared. A criminal probe, launched by Italy’s Postal Police, led to the group’s permanent closure on Aug. 20. The group was eventually taken down following formal reports submitted to Meta, many of which were prompted by Carolina Capria, a feminist author and activist with a strong online presence. Capria took to Instagram to confirm she had alerted the Postal Police about the group, sharing photos of the wicked content.

In a statement released that day, Barbara Strappato, deputy director of Rome’s Postal Police division, said, “All the comments will be filed in our information system.” She further explained that the offenses ranged “from defamation to the dissemination of intimate material without consent.”

Strappato said she and the Postal Police team worked more than 24 hours to block the harrowing content.

“I have never seen such disturbing phrases in a social media group before,” she added.

Just before the group was taken offline, a final post encouraged members to regroup elsewhere, likely on Telegram, according to Strappato.

“We’ve just created a new private and secure group. Goodbye, and f—k you moralists,” the group administrators, who remain anonymous, wrote.

A victim revealed she came across intimate images of herself shared elsewhere online after Mia Moglie’s shutdown.

Sadly, while Meta has since removed the group from Facebook, countless screenshots continue to circulate across other platforms. In an interview with the Italian site, Corriere Della Sera, one woman whose images had been shared spoke about the embarrassment and pain she felt after learning her intimate photos had been circulating throughout Mia Moglie and off the platform once it was shut down.

“I feel shattered in two. I learned through my sister… some photos had already been passed around on Telegram. I’m afraid this could affect my children,” the woman said, according to the New York Post.

The anonymous administrators behind the group — who have yet to be publicly identified — left behind a deeply unsettling footprint. Before the takedown, members were posting grotesque suggestions, including “If she’s shy, take photos secretly” and even “put your hands between her thighs and see if she wakes up,” as reported by CNN and the New York Post.

Meta Italy later confirmed the group had been removed due to “violating our policies against the sexual exploitation of adults.”

The statement from Meta added, “We do not allow content that threatens or promotes sexual violence, sexual abuse, or sexual exploitation on our platforms. If we become aware of content that incites or advocates rape, we may disable the groups and accounts that post it and share this information with law enforcement.”

RELATED CONTENT: Antonio Brown Gets Booted Off Snapchat For Posting Explicit Image Of His Ex-Fiancé