Former NFL star Antonio Brown has landed himself in hot water, again.

On Jan. 17, Brown was suspended from Snapchat after he posted an inappropriate image to the platform. According to TMZ, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player posted a photo of his ex-fiancé, Chelsie Kyriss, performing oral sex on him.

In a statement, Snapchat said they gave Brown the boot for violating their Community Guidelines, which prohibits “sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind” on the app.

Chelsie Kyriss issues a statement about the debacle

Kyriss, who shares children with the formal football star, took to her Instagram Stories Jan. 17. to address the comprising photo.

“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap. I am not in control of his actions,” her statement read. “I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses.”

Kyriss said that she tried to report the image and Brown’s account several times, but she claims Snapchat is still allowing him to repost the inappropriate photo.

“I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved [sic] as well,” she added of the ordeal.

Over the last year, Antonio Brown has made headlines for some startling allegations. In December, an arrest warrant was issued for the former Oakland Raiders star after he threw a shoe at Kyriss during a heated domestic dispute.

In a leaked 911 call from the day of the altercation, Kyriss told authorities that Brown began sending “explicit videos” to their son’s phone after she left the location where the dispute occurred to protect herself and her children. Three weeks later, the charges against Brown were dropped after the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office completed a review of all of the evidence in the case.

Antonio Brown exposes himself in a pool in Dubai

This is just the latest in Brown’s obscure string of behavior. In October of last year, Brown was slammed with criticism after a viral video captured him showing off his private parts inside a pool at a hotel in Dubai. At one point in the video, the pro-wide receiver puts his bare butt in a woman’s face. According to BOSSIP, later on in the clip, Brown allegedly exposed his private parts to the woman and asked her:

“You want it?”

After the video sparked criticism online, Brown took to Twitter to defend himself. He claimed that the woman in the video stole his swim trunks.

In a follow-up Tweet, Brown also accused the NFL of using the incident to deflect from Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins star who kept playing in the league after he suffered from two serious concussions.

