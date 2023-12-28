MadameNoire Featured Video

Mýa shut down Instagram with a stunning tribute to R&B singer and fashion icon Sade Adu. On Dec. 27, the fine and fit singer took to her account dressing as the Nigerian-born British hitmaker to pay “homage” to the star’s impeccable style.

Mýa, 44, channeled the spirit of Sade in a pair of denim jeans comparable to the high-waisted jeans that the singer wore for her denim-on-denim fashion shoot in the 1980s. The star paired the look with an oversized white work shirt — a staple in Sade’s cozy and minimalist style repertoire — and big gold hoop earrings almost identical to the singer’s signature large hoop earrings.

She also nailed the “Smooth Operator” artist’s iconic slicked-back braided ponytail. Set to the tune of her 2015 single “Space (Extended),” Mýa served face and body throughout the smoldering tribute.

In the comments section, fans praised the “My Love Is Like…Wo” singer’s stunning homage to Sade. Some netizens did a double take, with many noting how Mýa looked similar to the British songstress.

“Omg, I thought this was Sade at first,” one user wrote.

Another fan penned, “Wow!!! Straight up doppelganger. Timeless Beauty, Ms. Mya! P.S. “Space” is one of my favorites from you! Xo.”

A third user chimed in, “KILLED IT!”

This isn’t the first time Mýa has been compared to the queen of smooth jazz.

During an interview with Action Entertainment in 2019, the star said she would play Sade in a “movie” if she were approached with the opportunity. Mýa has often been “compared’ to the R&B icon.

“I would absolutely, no hesitation play her. It’s a compliment to be compared to her. Absolutely. I adore her,” the star shared. “I’m a big fan, and she exudes so much grace and class and sensuality. She’s the bomb dot com.”

In 1998, Mýa debuted in the music world with her eponymous studio album. The project spawned timeless hits like “Movin On” and “It’s All About Me” featuring Sisqó, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The singer followed up her debut album with Fear of Flying in 2000. Infused with hints of hip-hop, R&B and pop, the album featured bangers like “The Best of Me” and “Case of the Ex.”

Mýa has been on a roll ever since. In September, the Grammy Award-winning singer dropped her dance-hall anthem “Whine” alongside Bounty Killer. Earlier this month, the “Space” singer teamed up with Sean Kingston, Wayne Wonder, Kevin Lyttle and Shaffik on the White Flag Song Project.

Mýa is unstoppable! You nailed this tribute, sis.

