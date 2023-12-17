MadameNoire Featured Video

Brooke Valentine and her adorable daughter, Chi Summer Black, sent heartstrings tugging on Instagram Dec. 3 with a sweet photo carousel.

On Sunday, the mother and daughter duo shared several pictures that captured them smizing alongside one another as they spent quality time together. In one image, little Chi looked just like her momma as she looked thoughtfully at the camera. Sporting a fresh face and hoop earrings, Brooke, 39, wore a denim jacket similar to her daughter’s throughout the fun photo series. The mother also shared a photo of a cute drawing that Chi created —and let’s say she’s a little Picasso in the making.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of Brooke and Chi’s mother-and-daughter moments.

“DREAM Team,” penned one fan on Instagram.

Media star Jessie Woo wrote, “Uh! She’s perfect, just like her mommy.”

A third user chimed in, “Chi is serving face honey!”

In 2019, Brooke welcomed her youngest daughter, Chi, with her husband, Marcus Black. The “Girlfight” singer is also a proud mom to her eldest son, London, from a previous relationship. The sweet teen was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and hemiplegia at birth. Brooke also helps Marcus to raise his daughter, Brooklyn, from a previous relationship.

In 2020, the singer and her rapper hubby opened up about their life as parents during a “Mommy and Me” segment with Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood.

“Everybody that knows our kids knows this is not a brag,” Brooke gushed. “Our kids are just lit. London is a comedian. Chi be rapping, Brooklyn dancing. We entertain all day long. We take them somewhere —they are the party. They just work. We never have an issue.”

Marcus doesn’t think of his family as a “blended” unit.

“When I even think about the fact that we actually brought this together. It’s so seamless. We call them the three locations. We got London, Brooklyn and Chicago.”

The husband and wife duo said that they are open to having more kids in the future, potentially via a surrogate due to Brooke’s complicated pregnancies with London and Chi, but right now, the couple is enjoying life with their three kiddos.

“This is my best friend. I just want to have fun with my wife. I don’t want to be raising kids forever. We have three kids. My family is awesome,” Marcus added.

