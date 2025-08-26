‘This Is Really Home For Me’ — Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back & Entrepreneurship

Source: CLEVELAND BROWNS

Often, athletes are misunderstood. While their success is attributed mainly to their physical talents, it is the mental approach that separates the good from the great. Jerome Baker prides himself on staying the course; one that he has been rooted in since childhood.

The Maple Heights, Ohio, native learned early on that trying to be the best version of himself was the only way he would be able to fulfill his dreams without losing himself in the process. Earlier this year, he signed with the Cleveland Browns, proving that the lessons do turn into blessings. Moving forward, he looks to make an impact on and off the field.

Home Field Advantage

Speaking via a Zoom call on a Sunday morning, the Cleveland Browns linebacker lights up when talking about his childhood. Those years not only sparked his love for sports but created the foundation necessary for him to excel in a sport where only the top two percent go on to play professionally.

“I grew up with both of my parents in a sports household. My family loved basketball, but my father supported my football dreams. He never missed any of my games or any practices for that matter.” His upbringing gave him the best of both worlds; a private school education that provided him with the structure needed for the next step. On the other hand, he was exposed to the inner city which not only made him street smart but reminded him how fortunate he was.

A Late Start

While most of his peers began their football journey in Pop Warner, Jerome Baker didn’t start playing until high school. When he initially started at Benedictine High School, he was told he was too small to play football. At the age of 15, he stood 6’1″ and weighed 190 pounds. His stature, paired with some impressive physical abilities, which included a 31.7 vertical, made him a standout as a linebacker.

In 2014, he and the varsity team won the Division IV State Championship, defeating Kettering Archbishop Alter. He looks back at his high school run with great fondness. “Those were some of the best times of my life. It was really a team effort. There I learned how to work hard but also work smart,” he explained. His hard work paid off that junior year as he caught the attention of several colleges and universities throughout the country. He was offered scholarships from programs such as Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State and Florida.

Close To Home

Source: JEROME BAKER

Jerome Baker initially decided to go to Florida, but ultimately changed his mind and chose to attend Ohio State. The opportunity to play as a Buckeye close to his hometown was a dream come true, but his freshman year provided an unexpected rude awakening.

“That was probably the hardest time of my life. I was struggling on the team and with my studies. I remember one time I left class crying, ready to quit. Thankfully, the staff and team were there for me.” With this support system and his family only two hours away, Baker was able to find his footing. With 83 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions, he became a fan favorite with Buckeye Nation in his sophomore season. He continued to make big plays as a full-time starter during his junior year. Baker ultimately bet on himself and forwent his senior year at Ohio State to enter the NFL Draft.

The Big Leagues

The Miami Dolphins drafted Baker as the 73rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jerome has since played for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. In March, he signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns. This deal was a dream come true to play for with the team, and he beams with pride when talking about the opportunity. “This is definitely a special moment in my career. To be from Cleveland and sign with the Browns is still surreal to me. Most of my family and friends still live in Cleveland so this is really home for me.”

Bigger Than The Game

Source: PLATINUM HERITAGE

But Jerome doesn’t let fame and fortune define him. He makes it a point to stay active in the community as a way to give back but also honor his father. In 2007, Jerome Baker Sr. founded “Men of Central,” a non-profit organization that offers mentoring to at-risk youth in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood. “I was involved in my dad’s organization since the age of nine, so this is all I know. I have been very fortunate throughout my life, and my dad always told me, ‘You got to give back.’”



Besides his Expand the Land Foundation, Jerome participates in giveback projects, including relief efforts, Thanksgiving meal distribution, back-to-school supply giveaways, and more. His pride and joy is his annual football camp that he hosts at his alma mater, Benedictine High School. The free event gives local kids the chance to learn football fundamentals from Baker and other football players.

Standing On Business

Even though Baker’s record speaks for itself, he isn’t relying on his past achievements. Within the last couple of years, he has focused on strategically partnering with brands that not only speak to his passions but also to his entrepreneurial spirit. Baker is an owner and investor in JumpShot Live, a winery in Seattle, and a hydration company.

“I only invest in things that I am genuinely into. Back in the day, you would see me at a Dave & Busters playing video games, so being a part of JumpShot Live isn’t a stretch for me,” he says. While Baker continues to make his presence between the hashmarks, off the field, he’s proving his moves are just as versatile and he’s only getting started.

