6 Things Black Women Should Know Before Their First Pilates Class — Especially If You’ve Been Low-Key Side-Eyeing It

Source: Lacheev For some reason, everyone you know is taking pilates and raving about it. But you're not even 100 percent sure what it is. It looks cute, but your yoga pants-wearing coworker acts like it's the cruelest fitness workout ever created. When you look at the typical demographic of what it means to be a Pilates girl, it's hard to see a lot of black representation. And so it's easy to write it off as something that isn't for us, but Pilates is for anyone who's looking to build their core strength and muscles they didn't even know they had. Joseph Pilates, the creator of Pilates, created this exercise to target abdominal and back muscles through specific movements. So if you're interested in taking a pilate class, here are a few things Black girls should know before taking the ab curling plunge. So, aside from the fact that you might be the only Black girl in the class sometimes, here are seven other things you should know before taking a class!

1. There Are Two Ways To Pilate (Yes, we're making it a verb!) Source: FatCamera There are two types of Pilates classes you can participate in. You can either do it on the mat or with a reformer, a machine used to provide resistance for core strength exercises. Mat Pilates only requires a mat and possibly a few bands or light weights, and the resistance comes from your own body weight. Reformer Pilates involves a reformer, a bed-like machine that has springs that provide resistance, which helps increase the intensity of the workout.

2. There Are Black Owned Pilates Companies Source: Montra Thongmorn Walking into any fitness class can be super intimidating, but especially uncomfortable if you're the only Black person in the room. If you ever want to skip the discomfort, consider seeking a black-owned Pilates studio. Not only will this allow you to engage with other Black Pilates girls, but you can also support Black businesses. Two birds, one stone. Even if you don't make it out to these pilates studios, don't be afraid to take up space. You deserve to be in every room you walk into.

3. Pilates is a slow-paced workout. Source: Cultura Creative In Pilates, it's not so much about completing the controlled movement, but rather taking your time to get through it. The destination and completing the move are important, but it's more about the journey, which is why Pilates is looked to as one of the more grueling exercises. The goal is to feel the pull, ache, and shakes of each movement. This helps you achieve better results and build the core strength you're looking for. A tip — breathe through the pain and take your time.

4. Do Not Compare Yourself To Anyone Else. Source: Jacob Wackerhausen Comparison is truly the thief of joy, especially when you're struggling to hold a pose in your pilates class. It doesn't matter if the person next to you is hitting all the movements with ease. Everyone has a different body and varying experience levels with Pilates. Your journey is your own, and your workout requires your full attention, so don't divide it by looking over at your classmates. Give yourself some grace.

5. High Buns Only Source: eyecrave Pilates is going to have you on your back and sweating in places you didn't know were possible. Protect your hair by throwing it into a high bun or some braids. Pilates might have a cute brand, but it will leave you exhausted and a little disoriented. Whatever hairstyle you choose, just make sure your hair is secured and out of the way.

6. Don't Be Afraid To Ask For Modifications. Source: Poike If you're struggling to complete a movement or your knees aren't holding up as you'd like, don't hesitate to tap your instructor and ask for an alternative approach. Pilate is a very flexible exercise and there is more than one way to achieve a result. So if you feel uncomfortable, don't hesitate to make that known so you can make the move more comfortably.