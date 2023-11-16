MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest addition to Megan Thee Stallion’s fitness routine is something the gworls have been raving about.

Frequently referring to herself as “The Hot Girl Coach,” Megan’s latest fitness update, via a post she shared on Instagram on November 14, displayed a recent day of clean eating and working out. In addition to some cardio, the Houston-repping hottie got sweaty during an intense Pilates session.

She shared that it was her first time doing the particular type of strength training exercises and that her Pilates trainer really pushed her to her physical limits.

“Let me tell you something. Pilates is not for the motherfucking weak,” said the 5-foot-10 beauty. “These lil bitches that be doing Pilates — that motherfucker might kick your head off with one swift kick, bitch.”

Other snippets from the “Cobra” rapper’s latest workout routine update included footage of her doing sit-ups, raised leg taps, weighted lunges and glute exercises.

Regarding her diet, the Grammy-winning artist enjoyed green juice and a vibrantly colorful plate of salmon, kale, and what seemed to be a sweet potato.

Pilates has been particularly popular since Lori Harvey shared that it was a staple of her workout routine in May 2022. Other celebrities who swear by the exercise include Justine Skye, Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union.

A video posted on Nov. 11 showed Megan taking a pre-workout before heading to the gym and doing a full-body workout.

The 28-year-old did cardio, donkey kicks, a pull-up variation, shoulder taps while in the plank position, and several compounded exercises. She did a combined movement of banded thigh pulses, hip raises and weighted dumbbell work. Another exercise was a compound deep squat and forceful medicine ball drop.

One of her other squat variations included her feet raised up on weighted plates while she held lightweight dumbbells and sank her body deep into the squat.

“This is how you get the motherfucking stallion knees if you want your ass to sit up like a stallion and you’re tired of being a little pony,” Megan said. “You need to put your legs on the motherfucking plates and squat real, real slow ’cause you want that slow burn, bitch!”

Megan said her fitness journey wasn’t weight loss motivated in a YouTube video she posted in January 2021. See more of her recent workout routine updates below.

