Welcome To ‘The Swamp!’ Doechii Announces Alligator-Approved Headline Tour
After much anticipation, Doechii has officially announced her upcoming Live from the Swamp Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city North American headline run will kick off on October 14 at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The outing will also take the Grammy-winning Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records recording artist to Toronto, the Eastern Seaboard, Georgia, Texas and Arizona and wrap up with a trio of West Coast shows in San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.
The announcement comes on the heels of Doechii’s Lollapalooza debut. Praising her set as “a hip hop master class,” the Chicago Tribune declared, “Welcoming thousands to Doechii’s School of Hip Hop, complete with a giant, funhouse-style boombox center stage, she rapped, writhed, and twerked circles around a troupe of dancers (delivering choreography that would make the great, ballroom pioneer Willi Ninja proud) and delivered lessons in bars, flow, genre, scratching and word play.”
She closed her Lollapalooza set by driving off in an albino alligator-wrapped car, teasing the upcoming dates. Leading up to the reveal, massive albino gators appeared at landmarks in cities she’ll hit this fall, including Piedmont Park in Atlanta, the Welcome to Texas sign, La Jolla Cove in San Diego, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle’s Space Needle, and even floated down the Chicago River this weekend. She will also tour Australia for the first time in December, performing at the Spilt Milk Festival. In 2024, Doechii toured the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. on the sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour.
TICKETS: To participate in the Doechii Artist Presale on Friday, August 8, at 10:00 AM local time, fans must sign up HERE by Wednesday, August 6, at 10:00 PM local time. No codes are needed – access is tied to their Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Monday, August 11, at 10:00 AM local time at livefromtheswamp.com.
VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the “Live from the Swamp Tour” through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Thursday, August 7, at 10:00 AM local time until 10:00 PM local time. For more details, visit Verizon.com/Access or the My Verizon App.
VIP: The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a general admission ticket, early entry and priority access to the floor, The Swamp gift bundle, pre-show merch shopping & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Check out the Live From The Swamp Tour’s official trailer below and some of the most incredible tour activations across the United States.
1. Coming Soon
Source: Live Nation
2. Golden Gate Bridge
Source: Live Nation
3. Amazing Marketing
Source: Live Nation
4. La Jolla Cove
Source: Live Nation
5. Welcome To Texas
Source: Live Nation
6. Piedmont Park
Source: Live Nation
