How To Build Abs Like Megan Thee Stallion: 3 Tips From A Personal Trainer

Source: Kevin Mazur





Want to build killer abs and core strength like the legendary hot girl Megan Thee Stallion? Well, take a look at the rapper’s Instagram page for a few tips. When it comes to building both areas, the options go far, and Megan’s routine, while full-body, puts a strong spotlight on core and fiery ab engagement throughout her latest routine posted on July 19.

The 30-year-old Grammy-winner can be seen powering through a variety of 10 different challenging workout routines structured to hit everything from her abs and obliques to her pelvis, diaphragm, and hip muscles, with a little help from her new man, NBA star Klay Thompson. While cute, Megan–who has been on a fitness journey since 2021, according to Yahoo—put in serious work, banging out several reps and applying the correct amount of tension needed to sculpt those perfect abs.

Here’s what we can learn from the music titan’s killer workout.

1. Core and ab training isn’t just about crunches, and it shows in Megan’s workout.

Katie Pierson, CPT, a Montana-based certified personal trainer and contributor at Indoor Cycling Love, told SELF in an interview published July 22, that she loves the Houston-bred hip-hop star’s routine in this video because it shows that a really good ab and core routine should contain more than just boring old crunches and sit-ups.

Megan trained her core and abs through a variety of dynamic and functional patterns. This approach builds true, well-rounded strength, helping your body handle real-life challenges like lifting a heavy box, twisting to load groceries, or keeping your balance when your dog decides to play linebacker.

Russian twists add a rotational element, lighting up the obliques (the muscles along your sides) while planks provide isometric tension, the perfect move for engaging your deep core muscles and keeping your body stable, especially your transverse abdominis.

Megan didn’t stop at core-specific moves, though. Lifts like the sled push, her bar squat, and single-arm overhead press were part of the mix too. While they primarily hit the lower body, they also demand core activation to stabilize the spine under load. That’s what makes these movements so powerful: they challenge multiple systems at once.

“She’s really fatiguing her muscles in different ways and changing the training stimulus,” Pierson explained to SELF. “If you’re doing just one type of movement, your body is going to adapt,” the fitness expert added, noting that once a specific muscle group no longer feels challenged, strength in the area may decline. That’s why variety is key for sustaining long-term results and keeping those muscles activated.

If you’re looking for another way to spice up your ab routine with help from the “Mamushi” rapper, be sure to look back at some of her older workout videos, too. Megan is a big fan of compound exercises, which are multi-joint movements that target multiple muscle groups at once. A video shared during her 2024 interview with Women’s Health captured the femcee doing duckwalks, a low squatting exercise, while holding a heavy kettlebell. She could also be seen doing a HIIT exercise where she jumped before plunging into deep push-ups, targeting her arms and legs in one powerful exercise.