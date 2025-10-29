He Looks Good Holding It — The Male Birth Control Pill Is Finally On The Way

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Ladies rejoice! Male birth control may soon be a reality. According to new research conducted by the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, the first hormone-free male birth control pill has entered clinical trials and is set to undergo safety and efficacy testing soon.

The groundbreaking male contraceptive, called YCT-529, has been introduced as the first hormone-free, oral option in its class. Developed through a partnership between Columbia University in New York and YourChoice Therapeutics, YCT-529 works by blocking the production of sperm, according to a press release. The pill prevents a specific vitamin A metabolite from binding to its receptor in the testicles, disrupting the gene expression process required for sperm production and ultimately pregnancy, noted Scientific American.

Safety results from an early Phase 1 clinical trial were published on March 13 in Communications Medicine. The trial revealed that in male mice, YCT-529 induced infertility and demonstrated 99% effectiveness in preventing pregnancies within four weeks of use. In male non-human primates, sperm count began to decrease within two weeks of starting the drug. Remarkably, both mice and non-human primates regained full fertility after discontinuing the drug. Mice recovered within six weeks, while non-human primates took about 10 to 15 weeks to restore their sperm count to normal levels. Notably, no side effects were observed in either animal group during the study.