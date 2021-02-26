Check Out The Astrological Signs Of These Influential Black Women

Sometimes success is just written in the stars. Regardless of what you call them or whether you even believe in them, the fact of the matter is that the practice of understanding the similarities between people born around a certain time of the year has been around for forever. With that in mind, have you ever thought about what influential Black women share your zodiac sign? In addition to seeing how you might relate to some of history’s most powerful Black women through their star signs, this slideshow includes input from astrologists Astrodim, Mecca Woods, and Miz Chartreuse on how those signs might be steering our own journeys of leadership and success.
Audre Lorde, “The Revolutionary” Aquarius
Fittingly, a lot of well-known and influential Black women just happen to be Aquarians. According to Astrodim, those born from January 20th to February 18th are known as the “revolutionaries,” of the zodiac signs because they’re open to shaking things up for the betterment of the collective. Although seemingly detached, their unique mind and eclectic spirit make them think outside the box and be understanding of others who tend to be unconventional too.
If you know anything about Audre Lorde, you know that she definitely was a true Aquarian. As one of the most influential writers of the last century, the self-described “Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet,” was a civil rights activist who dedicated her life to making the intersections of Blackness, queerness, and womanness visible. Some other revolutionary Aquarians like Lorde are Rosa Parks, Oprah Winfrey, Angela Davis, and Toni Morrison.