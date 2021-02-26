Check Out The Astrological Signs Of These Influential Black Women

Sometimes success is just written in the stars. Regardless of what you call them or whether you even believe in them, the fact of the matter is that the practice of understanding the similarities between people born around a certain time of the year has been around for forever. With that in mind, have you ever thought about what influential Black women share your zodiac sign? In addition to seeing how you might relate to some of history’s most powerful Black women through their star signs, this slideshow includes input from astrologists Astrodim, Mecca Woods, and Miz Chartreuse on how those signs might be steering our own journeys of leadership and success.