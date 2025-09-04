ASTRO NOIRE — September 2025’s Steamy Horoscopes Bring Cosmic Chaos, Kinky Surprises & Exes Who Won’t Quit

1 of 12 ❯ ❮

Source: PeopleImages This month, Madame Noire takes a look at what the Fall season and specifically September want to bring to your intimate life. September is the perfect month for this sensual forecast as there are major cosmic transits (including a Lunar and Solar Eclipse) that can help you manifest an out-of-this-world sex life that goes beyond the physical — and expands into the soul level. Take note that this part of our life always comes with a lot of risks so we’ve included a quick ‘heads up” that aims to help you move accordingly. RELATED CONTENT: ASTRO NOIRE: Megan Thee Stallion’s Cosmic Chemistry With Klay Thompson Explained—It’s Love, Leo Moons & Lusty Vibes Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty September 1st: Saturn Enters Pisces

Saturn returns to Pisces for the rest of the year, which will help us clear up subconscious issues, remove baggage, and finally deal with any lingering karma and trauma. This is all to help us gain a deeper understanding of why we have gone through different circumstances in our lives. This is a great day to do a couples meditation or some sort of spiritual healing together or by yourself.

September 7th: Pisces Lunar Eclipse

The Pisces Lunar Eclipse brings major energy to endings and releasing. This is also a great day to cut cords with old lovers as well and possibly get a love focused Tarot reading to see what’s in store for this area of your life. September 19th: Venus Enters Virgo

Venus enters Virgo, the sign of work and getting your shish together! This is where the metal hits the road and you may find that you’re dealing with abrupt breaksup, ex lovers circling the block and even having to set mega hard boundaries with the energy vampires in your life. September 21st:

Virgo Solar Eclipse

With the Virgo Solar Eclipse, you may want to focus on opportunities to tackle lingering trauma and do a deep dive into self-sabotage behaviour patterns. Also a great time to start a new wellness and fitness regiment. September 22nd: Mars Enters Scorpio Mars, the planet of energy and drive, enters Scorpio, the intense and passionate sign. If you’re looking to get extra kinky this is the day to do so. And it’s probably the day that you can actually get a reluctant partner on board as well. Finally. This will be the steamiest sexually charged day of the month. Make the most of it! CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) In order to manifest your best seggs season yet — Cappy’s you gotta do a few things. First, you need to Mother and Love yourself. What this means is pour the love and the single-person orgasms into yourself that you wish to experience with a partner. Secondly, you’ll need to lean all the way into radical change. Spirit is saying that you need to bring up your personal sex appeal starting maybe with a new hairstyle, lingerie and even maybe adding some mirrors to the ceiling. In other words bring your “sexy back” in order make this the steamiest season for you yet. And usher in a season of mind-blowing pleasure. Heads Up: Old ex-lovers will make a circle back this month and even if you’re partnered they simply will not care. They have not changed. Have you? Proceed with caution.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES A karmic path awaits many of you sexually this Fall. Now that may sound a bit ominous but I promise you it is not. This simply means that you all will have to do a bit of shadow work as you embrace your sensual side. Many of you are secretly hiding your freak flags and this Fall will be the season that allows you to unleash them and all of the guilt and shame that you may hold. Sounds like a win-win to me. Heads Up: Work flings rarely end well. Ignore the advances of a colleague and if it gets too crazy then defo head right over to HR.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Pisces are naturally good at sexxy time. LOL. This season will find many of you wanting to ramp things all the way up and this may require convincing a partner to take some bold ass leaps in and out of the boudoir or you may choose to go to a local “play club” with our without them. (wink) This will certainly be where you can meet other like minded souls. It seems that you will find a lot of titillation in rope bondage (with a trusted partner of course) as well as potentially heavy petting and public foreplay. Heads Up: Don’t take any unnecessary risks when getting frisky in this season. Strap up. Set your boundaries and your safe words. Then dive in.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES A spiritual cleansing should be at the top of your list before you get down with the get down. It seems that many of you, especially if you’ve been connecting with a lot of lovers recently, may be carrying energy from others which can cause stagnation in and out of the bedroom. Try taking a warm bath with two cups of Epsom Salt, a few drops of lavender oil and a pinch of Cayenne pepper powder (this removes energy blocks). Also quite a few of you may be turning a situationship into something permanent. Don’t be afraid to speak up for what you want…you may just be pleasantly surprised. Heads Up: To make room for out of this world sex get your boudoir into a very sensual space by adding orange and gold colored healing crystals (under the pillows, in the windowsills and on the tops of side tables) and orange essential oil to a diffuser. This will help to boost your Sacral chakra which is where our sexual energy sits.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES How do you feel about public sex? Hmmm. Chile. Yea. Some of y’all are set to meet a new freaky-deaky partner this Fall who is gonna take your intimate life to new heights. Literally. It appears that this person will simply understand on an intuitive level how to please you sexually. Why? Because it seems that they will start with your mind (sapiosexuals get excited!) and work their way down from there. And yes, they do seem to enjoy outdoor action. Heads Up: To meet this Kinky King or Queen, take some time to go deeply within to uncover what truly makes you feel adored, cherished and filled with pleasure in this area of your life. This will ensure that you call in a partner who is deeply in alignment with your higher vibrational sexual needs.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES All things sacred sex is calling your name this season. It seems that your soul is hungering for something more powerful and transformative when doing “the nasty.” This means you’re stepping into your SEX GODDESS era. Where you will be using pleasure that is heart centered to expand your consciousness and call in the timeline with your best and highest levels of abundance across all areas of your life. If this energy is calling to you then start tapping into the Kama Sutra or Tantric healing. Thank me later… Heads Up: If this message resonates then that most likely means your “Siren call” is pretty strong which means many will flock to you and want to be in your energy physically and really sexually. But remember, many are called but chosen are few. Be selective in choosing partners as SEX is a Sacred Energy eXchange.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Close your eyes and tell yourself you deserve to feel soul-level pleasure. Repeat this to yourself on a daily basis and then proceed to settle for nothing less. Too many of you have been receiving the short end of the stick when it comes to your actual sexual pleasure as of late and this Fall will see a stop put to this. Call in the Goddess Orisha Oshun -the deity of sex and sexual pleasure-by simply setting up a an altar to her (look on YouTube) and start by asking her to help you open up to receiving more (guilt free) sexual pleasure. Heads Up: That selfish lover that you’ve been clinging to because you don’t want to be alone will continue to use you all the way up. They’re also causing heavy blockages in your love life. Get off the fence and bring real love and heat into your life by releasing them.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES When it comes to matters of the heart, there isn’t really a right or wrong. Every choice you make expands your overstanding of life, love and your shadow. With that in mind, when it comes to sexual fulfillment, Leo’s are encouraged to be brazen, bold and filled with humor. Whether you’re partnered or single, this is your season to be the main character in your sex life. If this area is lacking then think about hiring an Intimacy Coach and/or a sexual energy healer. Yes these are things and people do provide these as services. Heads Up: You have some so-called friends who are in secret competition with you when it comes to romance and attracting lovers. Move in silence when it comes to this part of your life.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Where do you hold resentment in this part of your life? Spirit is saying that if you are finding that you are sexually unsatisfied it’s because you’re harboring resentment in this part of your emotional self. This could run the gamut from hosting unresolved trauma to being unhappily single for far too long. At times when we wish to open new roads we must surrender pain that no longer serves us — if it ever did. Use this Fall season to get deep into your healing with a mix of therapy, Sound and Crystal healing and good ‘ole cry sessions. Heads Up: Brighten up your wardrobe to help move negative energy off your auric field. Not only will this catch the eye of would be suitors but it also instantly gives your mood a boost.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Radical self acceptance is the key to ushering your juiciest sexual season yet. How do you feel about your body? Your intelligence? Your ability pull a loving and sexually aligned partner in? If you can’t answer these questions with full confidence then this is where Spirit wants you to start with your own healing and shadow work. Take note that you don’t have to go this alone, if you’re already partnered, bring them into the conversation and let them emotionally support you. Also note that in this season you need as many cuddles as you do orgasms to balance your full range of emotions. Heads Up: Be wary of new lovers that you meet this Fall season. Many of them are hiding serious relationships and simply may want to use you up just for their own carnal satisfaction.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES As “the sexual sign of the Zodiac”, what is life for a Scopio that is not quietly centered on the erotic? Many of you will find that this month in particular you’re being asked to look for the sacred in the sexual. To use your heart and your loins when calling in new partners or reigniting current affairs. Your Fall intimacy forecast looks pretty groovy for all of you honestly as long as you maintain a balance between the carnal and the conscious. Heads Up: Be radically honest with yourself and others when it comes to exactly what you want in any situation. Why? Because any lying or cheating is set to catch up with you in the most horrible fashion in this season. So do the right thing.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES When it comes to your love life. Some of you are simply trying too hard to “make fetch happen”. You’re people pleasing in and out of the bedroom simply because that is the way you secretly control other people while feeding your fear of abandonment. Read that again. In this season the covers (pun intended) will be peeled back from your conscious and subconscious mind to reveal all of the various ways that you are moving from your shadow wounds. Strap in. It’s gonna be a wild ride. But totally worth it if you’re willing to embrace change and soul deep healing. Heads Up: Mental manipulation will not work on new partners. Be direct and ask for what you need. If the person isn’t on board, move around. ZYA is a psychic medium who channels messages from the divine and teaches others how to open up their own intuitive gifts. Currently based in Mexico City you can book a reading with her at BOOKZYA.com. RELATED CONTENT: The Stars Aren’t Aligning: How Each Sign Is Romantically Misunderstood