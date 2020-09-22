The Stars Aren’t Aligning: How Each Sign Is Romantically Misunderstood

According to a 2019 survey from Fullscreen, 43 percent of millennials would make a major life decision based on a horoscope or tarot card reading, and one in three turns to astrology to make sense of things in this unstable time. Our sources over at Tinder tell us that 18 to 25-year-olds are 29 percent more likely to reference astrology in their bios than users over the age of 25.

This is a very unstable time, and people need to access their arsenal of tools to find the best way to move forward. For many, astrology can connect some dots. It can shed some light on external events, and internal responses. Much of what the average person knows about astrology, however, is just a tiny piece of the puzzle. Most people could tell you their Zodiac sign and may know some vague data about that sign’s personality traits, off the tops of their heads. But there’s much more to astrology than that. Knowing the date and month of a person’s birth does not complete the puzzle.

For that reason and others, there can be a lot of misunderstandings around the signs. Even if you accurately determine your sun and moon sign, people may still misunderstand you, and you may misunderstand them. It can be frustrating, particularly in romantic relationships, to feel you’re being your genuine self, and have someone misinterpret your intentions. We spoke with Adama Sesay, founder, and astrologist at Lilith Astrology (@lilithastrology) about how the various signs can be misunderstood or bump heads in romantic endeavors.

Earth signs are practical

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are the earth signs, and are the practically-minded ones, says Sesay. “They are signs based on structure and discipline.” For this reason, Sesay says the earth signs can handle the intense emotions of the water signs. But only to an extent. “They don’t want anyone too out there – someone too impractical wouldn’t mesh well with them.”