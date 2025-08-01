1 of 12 ❯ ❮

This month, MadameNoire is highlighting the "Twin Flame Union." During this Age of Aquarius, Twin Flame Unions are set to skyrocket, which is probably what is driving the Twin Flames Unions trend all over social. TFU's have been trending hard across Tiktok and IG for the past several months. What Is A Twin Flame Relationship? Twin Flame Unions are a catalyst for great change in each partner on both the spiritual and physical plane as the common ideology is that Twins share a soul. With that in mind, one of the key traits of a Twin is that they will have very similar backstories even if their economic-social-cultural backgrounds are different. And the Twin Flame relationship ALWAYS sparks a Spiritual Awakening—even if you've already had one—it opens you up for the next level of your ascension. This is deeper than the soul's growth or rather it's one of the deepest and quickest ways for your soul to evolve. In essence we should all want a Twin Flame relationship as it accelerates our divine purpose and overall general abundance. Sadly these unions don't always end in marriage but no matter what you'll forever be changed by this partnership. This month we explore what your Twin Flame outlook could be/look like and you're given a mantra that helps to activate a Twin Flame Union in your life and gives you clarity as to what the biggest lesson you'll experience in a Twin Flame union. P.S.: Your Twin Flame seggs has the potential to be the best seggs of your life—after all, they are literally the other half of your soul. August 6th: Mars Enters Libra Mars, the planet of energy and drive, moves to Libra, the sign of relationships, which means you may have the drive to finally get on those proper dating apps and stick to them. Who knows you may even find your Twin Flame during your swipe fest. August 9th: Aquarius Full Moon With the Aquarius Full Moon, you are more open to zany ideas and the possibility of getting what you want in terms of your future. This is a good time to make major routine changes in health and fitness or your field of study. August 11th: Mercury Goes Direct In Leo: Now that Mercury Retrograde is officially over you can get your life on track and plan for an abundant fall season while also enjoying the hot heat of August. This is a good time to plan things but wait another two weeks before executing as we will be out of the post shadow of the retrograde.



August 23rd Virgo New Moon: The Virgo New Moon is an excellent time to start new projects, get a new job or work, or make improvements in your daily life. August 25th: Venus Enters Leo: Venus moves into Leo, the sign of love, and this greatly increases romance and affection over the coming weeks. This is a great time to do self-love rituals while repeating your Twin Flame mantra to help call that Divine Union in.



Alrighty, let’s dive into your Twin Flame Outlook! CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Your most compatible Twin Flame Union will happen once you are fully nestled into your North Node with a balanced ego and nervous system intact. If you’re still seeking your true north and true love—follow your heart and your mind with a 50/50 balance. Capricorn Twin Flame Mantra: “My Twin and I will give each other mutl-dimensional healing in the now, the past and the future.”

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES A Twin Flame Union is set to happen a lot more for those who are Aquarius sun or have Aquarian dominant in their chart. Why? Because during this Age of Aquarius we need as many enlightened and consciousness beings in union to help raise the collective vibration of the planet. Aquarius Twin Flame Mantra: “My Twin will teach me the beauty and spiritual benefits of sacred sexuality through a divine union.”

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Quite a few of you have already met your Twin Flame over these past few years since 2020. Ya’ll are currently entangled in helping each other heal by releasing toxic patterns, traumas and ego-based fears. If this resonates please enjoy the ride, stay in gratitude and learn the deep lessons that this type of dynamic provides. Pisces Twin Flame Mantra: “My Twin will help me to activate my higher self and vice versa. This will bring us into divine Christ Consciousness.”

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES As if…lol.So many of you don’t even believe in a Twin Flame concept but for the slim majority of you who do—you’re either already in one, fumbled one or one is on the on the way. For those of you who have done the inner work you’ll be rewarded with an amazing and loving (though still teaching lessons) Twin Flame Union; for those who have not…well get ready to meet Satan’s babies…Don’t @ me I don’t make the rules #kanyeshrug Aries Twin Flame Mantra: “Coming into union with my Twin Flame will help to shield, ground and protect the two of us across all realms of time and space.”

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Depending on your culture and age many of you may already be in loving Soulmate relationships and skipped past the Twin Flame dynamic. Why? Because Taureans tend to be grounded and love to settle down early, having a home and family to call their own. For those who are in need of expanding their consciousness or agreed to play the role of Lightworker during this Earth plane then you’re either in the middle of this type of Union or will enter one in the coming months. Taurus Twin Flame Mantra: “My Twin Flame union will help me express myself and speak my profound truth even when it is hard to do so.”

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES It’s been said that being born a Gemini means you’re born with your Twin Flame but it is in Spirit. While you mentally nosh on that concept, I will say that Gems connecting with their Twin Flame can bring a tremendous amount of change to unions on a global scale. The energy exchange of a Gem in a Twin Union especially if they get with another Gem is just explosive cosmically. So if you want one then manifest it by focusing on what you wish to heal in this union…and watch how fast things start to spark. Gemini Twin Flame Mantra: “Through my Twin Flame Union I will learn that I am enough even as I continuously strive for growth in all areas of my life.”

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES As the sign of the Great Mother! Of course you want to reunite with the other half of your soul. And it looks like many of you will in this life—however—will you pass the test of not losing yourself for the love and attention of another? This will be your biggest challenge as this type of union can easily become all consuming and because it’s so intense and can feel so good, one can easily just give their power away. Cancer Twin Flame Mantra: “My Twin Flame will teach me to let go of expectations and trust that the universe will always send me what I need.”

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES A Leo in this dynamic will have the biggest most delicious ego death ever—and all of you should be here for it. Why? Because a TF Union will move you further along your soul journey and land your right into the arms of your Divine Soulmate. So yes, most of you won’t marry your TF, but you’ll be grateful to the literal life-changing Tower they bring to you, which unlocks your highest and best timeline in all areas of your life. Leo Twin Flame Mantra: “My Twin Flame and I in union will help each other release what no longer serves us, raise our vibration and reclaim our personal power.”

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Virgos are said to be more of the advanced souls of the Zodiac. So in a Twin Flame Union, you’ll either come out on top or simply not need to enter one. Why? Because you carry so much wisdom, there may not be a whole need to learn at the Soul level from this type of union. Virgo Twin Flame Mantra: “Upon connecting with my Twin Flame we will go through a karmic purge as we mirror back to one another what needs healing at a soul level.”

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Will you be bold enough to step into this dynamic? Or will you cower in fear? Many of you have been pushed into the arms of your Twin Flame only to become the runner in the runner-chaser dynamic found often in TFs. Stop running my dear, face your fears, your shadows and let’s get these lessons learned. Libra Twin Flame Mantra: “My Twin Flame and I will spark a deep and transformative spiritual awakening in each other.“

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES What are your feelings on this? Do you even believe in Twin Flames or think it’s just spiritual hogwash? As one of the most naturally psychic signs of the Zodiac you should really look more deeply into this concept if you’re having a hard time wrapping your head and heart around it. There’s a lot of growth available for you here. However, whatever you truly believe will be true for you and manifest in your life accordingly…#ijs Scorpio Twin Flame Mantra: “Staying grounded while opening our higher hearts and body soul awareness will be the gift of a Twin Flame Union for me.“

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES As the sign of adventure—a Twin Flame dynamic, however it goes down—will actually make you quite excited. You're up for the challenge and definitely down for a strong soul growth moment. Kudos to you, as many of you will be entering this dynamic around your birthday. Sagittarius Twin Flame Mantra: "My Twin Flame and I will clear core wounds and level up as divine soulmates."