Sha’Carri Richardson has just become the fastest woman in the world. The Texas native squeezed by the competition in a surprising upset at the Women’s 100-meter World Athletics Championship.

On August 21, the 23-year-old track star claimed the coveted title following her win in Budapest, Hungary, at the 2023 World Athletics Championship Track and Field event. Sha’Carri beat out Jamaican rivals Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price. Her newest best time for running 100 meters was an astounding 10.65 seconds. She beat former champion and fastest woman record-holder, Fraser-Price’s old record by 0.02 seconds.

Starting in lane 9, the 23-year-old track star initially trailed Jackson and Fraser-Price at the start of the race, but she eventually dug in to nab the number one spot. The two Jamaican sprinters finished second and third, respectively.

About her triumphant win, Sha’Carri said, “I would definitely say it’s a good start. From the beginning of the journey, I’m honored. I’m blessed; it was a great competition, and brought out the best in myself. I’m not back, I’m better, and I’m going to continue to be better.”

Fraser-Price praised her competitors’ race from a place of knowing.

“Congrats to Sha’Carri and Shericka. It was really a fantastic race. Last year, I ran the 100 in a Championship record, and it took a Championship record tonight, so that’s really remarkable.”

A disappointed Jackson expressed that she “executed” the best she could, but winning first place wasn’t good enough.

“I definitely have to go back and look at tonight. I think I executed as best as possible. Coach and I will have to discuss what I did. I can’t tell you what I did different from what I did in Jamaica.”

Sha’Carri’s supporters went up on the X app after the race and her newly-earned fastest woman title.

The track and field star has been in her winner’s bag for a minute.

Since May Sha’Carri has been kicking ass and taking names. We love this for her, and she’s still THAT girl.