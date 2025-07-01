ASTRO NOIRE—Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power With July 2025 Horoscopes For Pleasure, Abundance & Divine Alignment

1 of 12 ❯ ❮

of 12

Source: Oscar Martin This month, MadameNoire is highlighting the “sacred womb.” This is a spiritual concept rooted in spiritual and holistic practices that view the physical womb as a source of feminine power, creativity, and spiritual connection, rather than solely a reproductive organ. It encompasses the idea of the womb as a sacred space, a portal for accessing deeper wisdom, and a place of healing and transformation. July’s horoscopes help to align the needs of your sacred womb to manifest love, abundance, and yes, juicy pleasure with your Sun Sign. Healing the womb is both energetic and physical, and to that effect, I’ve given you a list of scents to unlock your sacred womb power. You can rock these as essential oils on your body, blow them through the air with a diffuser, or light up incense during meditation or sexy time. RELATED CONTENT: Cosmic Climax: The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign July 4th: Double whammy of Venus entering Gemini, making relationships more mental as Gem is the sign of the mind.

Neptune Retrograde Begins in Aries (Yowser!)

Neptune turns retrograde in Aries, moving backward in this fire sign, and Neptune retrograde is notorious for its foggy energy. Connect with your intuition and try to take the initiative. But also expect the world stage drama to get spicier! July 7th: Uranus Enters Gemini

This is a massive event for the year with Uranus starting to move into Gemini. Uranus can feel comfortable in this sign and pushes for unconventional ideas, thinking outside the box, and pursuing odd interests. Open your mind and absorb new knowledge in new ways. Also on this date, we may experience a massive technology outage, especially related to communication. July 10th: Capricorn Full Moon

With the Capricorn full moon, you can hit new heights and achieve in some way with something you’ve done right and are passionate about. There can be setbacks with anything you’re not invested in or have done incorrectly, and you have to adjust your plan or set different goals. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Embracing your power with ease and flow will serve you well this month. It’s essential to maintain a regulated nervous system and establish clear boundaries. If you’re finding that you’re struggling with this, then take time to look into and heal your attachment style. Heads up: Toxic love may be trying to spin the block under this hot sultry heat. Again the point of standing on your boundaries will be significant. Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Vanilla, Rose, Lavender

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES A happy womb is the key to a happy womb-man. July will give you the chance to rapidly release anything and anyone that doesn’t bring you joy. And you should! Have you been eyeing a new hair do or even a new boo? Then July is the month to switch it up. Just be sure to lightly explain your what and why instead of just ghosting people. You want to be mindful of attracting karma in this season. Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Jasmine, Clove, Ylang Ylang

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES If you’ve long been dissatisfied with your intimate life then your angels want you to summon the courage to address this issue with your partner if they simply are not getting the job done. Or if you’re dealing with pain and general discomfort in your womb space then seriously consider getting pelvic floor therapy. Everyone deserves a buttery, smooth and fulfilling sex life—why not you? Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Ginger, Peppermint, Rose

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Have you ever tried Yoni steaming? It’s exactly what it sounds like. You literally steam your Yoni. This helps to release stress in the womb and physically soften it. Many of you are taking on to much stress and don’t even realize how tense your body is overall and especially your Sacred Womb. You’ll know this is true for you if you find that in general you’re extra crabby, having trouble sleeping, and your libido has dropped. Spirit wants you to relax this month. You can do this by twerking in the mirror, getting into the ocean and maybe finally going for that racy position with your boo. Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Cinnamon, Sage, Neroli

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Your womb wants you to bust it wide open this summer, but, of course, use discernment. This will be especially needed if you’ve recently entered a hot and steamy romance after a period of celibacy. As you work to get back into the game, be sure to practice good pelvic health and slowly roll out your “freak flag” with your new love. If you’ve been partnered for a while, switch it all the way up, perhaps go and visit a nude beach? Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Grapefruit, Cardamom, Lavender

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Oshun, the Orisha of sacred sensuality and seggs, is calling your name. She wants to help you have mind-blowing orgasms and fill your heart with both self-love and romantic love for another. But you’ll have to allow yourself to go with the flow of life and not take things too seriously. It’s summer, what’s the point of doing that? Grab yourself some flirtatious dresses and drip your body in fire engine red, golds, and yellows—think toes, lips, jewels, and sundresses (this helps to usher in the divine energy of Oshun) and watch just how much fun your summer becomes! Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Rosemary, Lemon, Musk, Rose

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Having trouble achieving the big O? It could be because you don’t fully trust your partner(s) with your heart, emotions and love. If this resonates, lean in. You see, Cancers are the Sacred Mother and often are more tapped in with their Sacred Womb than other signs. But here’s the thing—that means you have to move differently when it comes to intimacy. You need love, deep, juicy love. Your womb wants love and safety…this is the math needed for out-of-this-world magical sex. Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Rose, Lavender, Clary Sage

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES What does sexual freedom look and feel like for you? Your Sacred Womb wants you to think about this thoroughly as the hidden gems behind this question are where your abundance (in all areas of your life) lies. You’re walking into a season of sexual exploration, and you should embrace that responsibly. This would be a good month to tap into the benefits of awakening your Kundalini or practicing Tantric sex alone or with a partner. Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Sandalwood, Myrrh, Frankincense

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Loving yourself fully is crucial to your well-being at this time. The note from your Sacred Womb is to clear and integrate any shadow elements surrounding your sexual pleasure. Embrace your sacred, sultry divinity with ease, joy, and discernment. To enhance this juicy energy, lean into doing Sacral Chakra Meditations and wearing lots of orange, gold and yellow. Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Orange, Lemon, Rosemary

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Many of you are experiencing spiritual growth at this time. You’re connecting with healthy Twin Flames and unlocking dormant spiritual gifts. What most don’t know is that having a juicy, happy womb is the key to aligning to your highest timeline and personal abundance. To harness all this amazing energy, consider starting to work with Yoni eggs (healing crystals placed in the vagina) and Yoni steams. For the crystals work with red carnelian (for pleasure and grounding) and black obsidian (for releasing negative emotions.) When steaming, try to work with mentholated herbs like mint and clove to help clear any stagnant energy from the womb. Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Eucalyptus, Clove, Fennel

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Patience and hormonal balancing could be the keys that are missing, keeping you from living your best life! Yes, many of you are carrying the weight of the world and your household on your shoulders, but it doesn’t mean that you should drop your self-care. You, your pleasure, and your womb are important elements in keeping you satisfied. Consider getting a Tantric massage this month and see how much unfolds for you. Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Cedarwood, Myrrh, Rosemary

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES Taking action is something that Sags excel at. But slowing down and accessing your deeper emotional needs…not so much. If you’ve been dealing with anxiety and generally feeling overwhelmed by life, it’s time to delve into the sacredness of your soul, starting from the womb up. Spend time in nature, ideally in the ocean, while taking on lovers who make you feel like a beauty queen inside and out. Loving intimacy with the right person not only makes us feel amazing but has scientifically been proven to heal our nervous system. Oh, and listening to heart chakra meditations while you sleep will also go a long way towards healing and stabilizing your moods as well. Scents to Unlock Your Sacred Womb Power: Patchouli, Bergamot, Lemongrass RELATED CONTENT: Astro After Noire—June 2025 Horoscopes: Summon Your Sexy Siren And Seduce Summer Into Submission [Exclusive]