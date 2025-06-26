Don’t Panic, Just Prep: Your Guide To Surviving A Nuclear Emergency

Source: Igor Suka

Americans are growing increasingly concerned about potential Iranian retaliation following President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Although 79-year-old Trump claimed the sites were “completely and totally obliterated” during the strike, a new assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency suggests otherwise.

According to sources familiar with the findings, the strikes allegedly failed to cause significant damage to the facilities. Two officials told CNN that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium—the radioactive metal that serves as the primary fuel for nuclear weapons—remains intact, with one noting that most of the centrifuges were not destroyed. Another source said intelligence indicates that enriched uranium was moved before the strikes occurred.

“So the (DIA) assessment is that the U.S. set them back maybe a few months, tops,” one source noted.

An investigation into the damage is still ongoing, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt refuted the assessment’s claims, calling it “flat-out wrong.”

Leavitt added, “The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”

Iran isn’t the only country with nuclear weapons.

Whether or not Iran possesses nuclear weapons, it wouldn’t be the only country the U.S. needs to worry about in terms of nuclear threats. Russia, in particular, has an extensive nuclear arsenal and has repeatedly issued threats toward the U.S. over the years. According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Russia currently holds the largest number of confirmed nuclear warheads—over 5,500. Other nuclear-armed countries include China, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea.

So, what would you need to do if any of these nations launched a nuclear strike, and how much time would you have to act?