News

Nuclear Emergency? Here’s How To Stay Alive

Don’t Panic, Just Prep: Your Guide To Surviving A Nuclear Emergency

Published on June 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 3

Businesswoman feeling chest pain while standing outside office building at night
Source: Igor Suka

Americans are growing increasingly concerned about potential Iranian retaliation following President Donald Trump’s missile strikes on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Although 79-year-old Trump claimed the sites were “completely and totally obliterated” during the strike, a new assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency suggests otherwise.

According to sources familiar with the findings, the strikes allegedly failed to cause significant damage to the facilities. Two officials told CNN that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium—the radioactive metal that serves as the primary fuel for nuclear weapons—remains intact, with one noting that most of the centrifuges were not destroyed. Another source said intelligence indicates that enriched uranium was moved before the strikes occurred.

“So the (DIA) assessment is that the U.S. set them back maybe a few months, tops,” one source noted. 

RELATED CONTENT: The Military Sneakily Targets Black & Low-Income Communities To Enlist Through “Encouraging” Offers

An investigation into the damage is still ongoing, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt refuted the assessment’s claims, calling it “flat-out wrong.” 

Leavitt added, “The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”

Iran isn’t the only country with nuclear weapons.
Nuclear, attack, Iran, Donald Trump, bomb, U.S.
Source: quantic69

Whether or not Iran possesses nuclear weapons, it wouldn’t be the only country the U.S. needs to worry about in terms of nuclear threats. Russia, in particular, has an extensive nuclear arsenal and has repeatedly issued threats toward the U.S. over the years. According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Russia currently holds the largest number of confirmed nuclear warheads—over 5,500. Other nuclear-armed countries include China, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea.

So, what would you need to do if any of these nations launched a nuclear strike, and how much time would you have to act?

Get underground—and fast!
Nuclear, attack, Iran, Donald Trump, bomb, U.S.
Source: Sasha Ostapiuk

According to Business Insider, it depends on the launch location. For example, if Russia launched a missile from international waters just off the U.S. East Coast, residents in cities like New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C., might only have 10 to 15 minutes to prepare. In such an event, most people would receive a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on their phones, warning of incoming missiles and urging them to seek shelter immediately. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) would broadcast the same message on television, radio, satellite, and cable networks. Additionally, the president could issue a “presidential alert” to all cell phones nationwide.

If an attack warning is issued, immediate shelter is critical. The safest place to be is underground, or, if that’s not possible, inside a sturdy brick or concrete building, according to the Red Cross. Head to the lowest level or the center of the structure to put as much material between you and the radioactive fallout as possible. Turn off ventilation systems like fans, air conditioners, and forced-air heating units that could draw in contaminated air. Close all windows, doors, and fireplace dampers to seal the space. 

Radiation is most dangerous in the first few hours after a blast, but it decreases rapidly. Plan to stay sheltered for at least 24 hours unless instructed otherwise by authorities, though in some cases, you may need to remain inside for up to a month.

If you’re outside when the strike occurs, here’s what to do.
Nuclear, attack, Iran, Donald Trump, bomb, U.S.
Source: Andrii Iemelyanenko

If you’re caught outside when a blast occurs, do not look directly at the flash or fireball, as it can cause blindness. Take immediate cover behind any object that might offer protection, lie flat on the ground, and shield your head. If you’re exposed and unable to find shelter right away, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth, towel, or mask to reduce inhalation of radioactive particles. 

Fallout can travel hundreds of miles on the wind, so even those far from the blast site may still be at risk. Get indoors as soon as possible and once inside immediately remove your clothing to reduce radiation exposure. “Removing the outer layer of clothing can remove up to 90% of radioactive material,” the Red Cross notes. 

Hopefully, we’ll never face a situation like this, but the more informed you are, the better your chances of staying safe.

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Trailblazing Black Women Who Shaped U.S. Foreign Policy

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123

Related Tags

attack bomb Donald Trump iran Newsletter nuclear
More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close