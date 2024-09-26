10 Trailblazing Black Women Who Shaped U.S. Foreign Policy

3. Linda Thomas-Greenfield Source: Getty Currently serving as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield has had a distinguished career in diplomacy, spanning over three decades. Her focus on human rights and humanitarian assistance has led to significant advancements in U.S. relations with African nations and efforts to address global crises. Her recent emphasis on rebuilding U.S. alliances highlights the importance of inclusive diplomacy. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to be the Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations as well as the Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations on January 20, 2021. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 23, 2021, and sworn in on February 24, 2021 by the Vice President of the United States of America. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat, returned to public service after retiring from a 35-year career with the U.S. Foreign Service in 2017. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, where she led the bureau focused on the development and management of U.S. policy toward sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to this appointment, she served as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources (2012-2013), leading a team in charge of the State Department’s 70,000-strong workforce. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s distinguished Foreign Service career includes an ambassadorship to Liberia (2008-2012), and postings in Switzerland (at the United States Mission to the United Nations, Geneva), Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica.

4. Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley Source: Getty Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley made history as the first Chief Diversity Officer at the U.S. State Department. She has been a strong advocate for increasing diversity within the diplomatic corps and enhancing the representation of marginalized communities in foreign policy decisions. Her leadership emphasizes the importance of a diverse workforce in effectively addressing global challenges. Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley is a seasoned diplomat with over 30 years of experience, currently serving as the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Department of State. Her impressive career includes key roles such as Ambassador to the Republic of Malta, Foreign Policy Advisor to the Commander of U.S. Cyber Forces, and Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism, where she expanded counterterrorism partnerships and initiatives. Notably, she coordinated the largest evacuation of American citizens from a war zone since World War II, making headlines in international media. Before joining the Foreign Service, Abercrombie-Winstanley served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Oman. She began her formal career in education and leadership development as Chairwoman for Middle East Area Studies at the esteemed Foreign Service Institute, where U.S. diplomats receive their training. Her early assignments took her to Baghdad, Jakarta, and Cairo, and she later became Special Assistant to the Secretary of State. Among her significant contributions in the Middle East, she monitored elections in the Gaza Strip and made history as the first woman to lead a diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, where she actively promoted gender equality. In addition to her roles at the State Department, she has held senior positions at the Department of Defense and the National Security Council. Earlier in her career, she served as a fellow on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Ranking Member Senator Joseph Biden, further solidifying her expertise in international relations.

5. Bonnie Jenkins Source: Getty As the first woman to hold the position of Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, Bonnie Jenkins has played a crucial role in shaping U.S. policies on nuclear non-proliferation and global security. Her work emphasizes the importance of diplomacy in addressing issues of arms control and disarmament, making her a key figure in international security discussions. Jenkins was nominated by President Barack Obama in April 2009 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in June of the same year as the Coordinator for Threat Reduction Programs in the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation at the Department of State. In this pivotal role, Ambassador Jenkins oversees the coordination of Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) initiatives, focusing on enhancing security in the realms of chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological materials (CBRN). She collaborates closely with international partners to ensure a unified approach to global CBRN security programs and funding, facilitating effective implementation across nations. As the U.S. Representative to the Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction, Jenkins played a key role as Chair in 2012. She leads the Department of State’s involvement in the Nuclear Security Summit and coordinates efforts to secure vulnerable nuclear materials as part of a comprehensive four-year initiative. In addition, she is actively engaged in the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), a collaborative effort aimed at reducing infectious disease threats worldwide. This initiative involves partnerships across various sectors, including biosecurity, animal and human health, development, and law enforcement, as well as outreach to domestic and international NGOs. Ambassador Jenkins has also spearheaded a coordinated U.S. effort for threat reduction in Africa, resulting in the “Threat Reduction in Africa” program, which involves close collaboration with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and AFRICOM. Furthermore, she works in partnership with key international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), INTERPOL, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), strengthening global efforts to ensure safety and security against potential threats.

6. Laura Kupe Source: Getty As a rising star in U.S. diplomacy, Laura Kupe has focused on international development and global health issues. Her work emphasizes the importance of collaboration between nations to address pressing global challenges, particularly in underserved communities. Kupe serves as the Senior Adviser to the Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Defense. A multilingual attorney, she brings extensive expertise in both domestic and foreign policy, having worked in various roles across think tanks and federal government agencies, including the U.S. House of Representatives, the Department of Homeland Security, and the White House. In her current position at the Department of Defense, Kupe has played a pivotal role in shaping foreign policy related to national security. She is also a passionate advocate for incorporating diverse communities and perspectives into U.S. foreign policy, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in addressing global challenges. Kupe credits her upbringing in Luxembourg, where she was raised by her Congolese parents, with fostering her understanding of the interconnectedness of the world and the pressing global issues that need to be addressed, The Root noted.