ER Or Urgent Care? How To Know Where To Go When Every Minute Counts

There are plenty of situations where you might wonder whether your symptoms call for a trip to the emergency room or if urgent care will suffice. When you're experiencing multiple symptoms at once, it can be especially difficult to decide where to go at the moment. So, what exactly is the difference between the ER and urgent care? It's a common source of "confusion," says Dr. Shawn Evans, an emergency medicine physician at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California. "Recognizing the differences between 'emergency' and 'urgent' care can be confusing because both terms imply there is a medical need that needs to be addressed quickly," Evans told Scripps in 2023. "However, there are distinct differences between hospital emergency rooms, traditional urgent care centers or walk-in clinics, including the level of care that can be provided at each."

When should you go to the Emergency Room? According to Evans, the right decision depends on the severity of your symptoms and the level of care you need. Hospital emergency departments are open 24/7 and are equipped to handle the most serious and life-threatening medical conditions. They provide advanced diagnostic tools, surgical services, and access to specialists that urgent care centers simply can't offer. Certain symptoms and conditions require immediate evaluation in the ER, including: Chest pain or difficulty breathing

Weakness or numbness on one side of the body

Slurred speech

Sudden confusion or loss of consciousness

Serious burns

Head or eye injuries

Suspected concussion

Broken bones or dislocated joints

Seizures

High fever with a rash

These signs may indicate a medical emergency that demands rapid intervention, says Evans.

When should you go to Urgent Care? Urgent care clinics are ideal for non-life-threatening conditions that still require prompt attention. They're a convenient option when your primary care provider isn't available and the issue can't wait for a regular appointment, New York Presbyterian notes. Urgent care centers often have on-site diagnostic tools like X-rays and lab testing, allowing them to treat more complex minor issues than standard walk-in clinics. They also help reduce overcrowding in emergency rooms by managing less severe cases. Consider urgent care for conditions such as: Fever without a rash

Mild to moderate abdominal pain

Vomiting or diarrhea

Flu or COVID-19 symptoms

Urinary tract infections

Mild respiratory infections like bronchitis or pneumonia

Wheezing or shortness of breath (not severe) Dehydration Seasonal allergies If your condition is something you’d normally bring up with your primary care provider but need help sooner, urgent care is likely the right choice.