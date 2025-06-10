News

Fox Host Uses ‘DEI’ As Racist Slur Against Karine Jean‑Pierre

Fox Host Uses 'DEI' As Codeword Slur Against Karine Jean‑Pierre In Racist On‑Air Tirade

Published on June 10, 2025

Kate Moennig And Leisha Hailey In Conversation With Karine Jean-Pierre: So Gay For You
Source: John Lamparski / Getty

In today’s episode of OMG, Just Say The N-Word Already, Fox News host Jesse Watters used a racial slur on-air to insult former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Because make no mistake: “DEI” is the new N-word, and Watters demonstrated this perfectly by applying the term to Jean-Pierre just because she’s a Black woman who wrote a book about President Joe Biden. Two white men also wrote a book about Biden recently.

Jean-Pierre, who declared she’s leaving the Democratic Party, in part, over Democratic leaders’ treatment of Biden during the 2024 election, authored a new book titled Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines. Watters, who apparently thinks it’s odd that multiple American authors wrote about a U.S. president just after he left office, noted on his show that CNN anchor Jake Tapper had already co-written a book about Biden, titled Original Sin, which has made headlines for alleging that there was a vast conspiracy to cover up Biden’s mental decline towards the end of his presidency.

RELATED CONTENT: Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes First Black Woman To Serve As The White House Press Secretary

Even though Jean-Pierre’s book appears to argue an opposing point—that Biden was mentally fit, and Democrats were wrong for betraying him by pressuring him to end his reelection bid—Watters implied that she was just copying Tapper’s homework, making her a “DEI Tapper.” 

“A look inside a broken White House,” Watters said, repeating the subtitle of Jean-Pierre’s book. “Wait a second. Who else wrote a book about this? Yeah, Tapper. Binder’s now DEI Tapper. I wonder who got paid more.”

Once again, white conservatives are proving that, while they pretend their anti-DEI campaign is about merit and fairness, it’s actually just plain old American racism. That’s it and that’s all.

Jean-Pierre (Watters called her “binder” because, for whatever reason, MAGAts thought it was funny that she referred to a binder of statements and statistics when answering questions during White House briefings instead of peddling lies straight off the dome like every press secretary under President Donald Trump has) is a Black woman, and for that reason, and that reason alone, Watters labeled her as the “DEI” version of Tapper.

American Ballet Theatre Celebrates 85th Anniversary At 2025 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Source: Bryan Bedder

It doesn’t even appear to occur to Watters that a person who actually worked in Biden’s administration might have a better perspective on the former president. All he sees is a Black woman, and that’s all it takes for the slip from his Klan robe to start showing.

Water is wet, fire is hot, sugar is sweet, Fox News has no standards, MAGAts are white nationalists, and “DEI” is their favorite new racial slur.

RELATED CONTENT: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Shows ‘Pride’ In Politics, Shares Her Coming Out Story On Twitter

