MadameNoire Featured Video

Karine Jean-Pierre is a woman of firsts. She was the first Black woman to serve as chief of staff for the Vice President Kamala Harris and she’s the first press secretary to openly identify as queer.

Jean-Pierre recently shared her coming out story in a series of tweets. The press secretary, who is of Haitian descent, first told her mother she was queer at the age of 16.

Her mother rejected the idea.

Jean-Pierre wrote, “I came out to my Mom when I was 16 years old. The revolted look on her face sent me running back into the proverbial closet and slamming the door shut. After that, my sexuality became a family secret and it would stay that way for years.”

Jean-Pierre shared that her family has evolved in terms of their acceptance of her sexuality.

“I dated but I hid those relationships from my family. Just as American society has evolved over the course of the past couple of decades to embrace the LGBTQ community (never forgetting we still have work to do), my family has evolved to embrace my membership in it…I’m proud to be an out Black Queer woman and I have been for quite some time. I’m happy to say, my Mother is now proud of ALL of who I am; she loves my partner and she loves being a doting grandmother to the daughter we are raising.”

And while Jean-Pierre is happy for her mother’s acceptance, she ended the thread speaking about the acceptance she has been able to obtain for herself.

“My journey towards feeling accepted by myself and loved ones wasn’t an easy one, but it was worthwhile. No matter where you are in your journey, I see you, we see you and we celebrate you – Happy Pride! #Pride”

Jean-Pierre is the second Black woman to serve as Press Secretary, after Judy Smith, 30 years ago. Smith served under the Bush administration and was the inspiration for Shonda Rhimes’ Olivia Pope character.

As for her role in this position, Jean-Pierre recognized the gravity of the moment and according to the Grio, told journalist April Ryan that any time she is behind the podium, she promised to be honest and transparent.