The Dark Side of Beauty: Why DIY Facial Fillers Could Cost You More Than Money

Dermal fillers, an injectable substance used to restore volume, smooth lines and enhance contours in the face can be expensive, costing anywhere from $868 to over $1000 for more aggressive procedures, according to Care Credit. To save money, some individuals are choosing to self-inject facial fillers at home using unregulated or unknown brands that market “affordable” injectable substances for cosmetic use, which can be super risky.

This risky trend involves non-professional use of chemicals intended to smooth out perceived imperfections. Among the most commonly used fillers is hyaluronic acid (HA), a soft, gel-like substance ideal for enhancing lips, smoothing fine lines, and lifting scars or skin depressions. Its natural compatibility with the skin makes it popular for achieving subtle, natural-looking results in highly visible areas.

“There’s many people out there injecting themselves,” revealed Dr. Theda Kontis, a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, during an interview with Allure published April 29.

Dr. Kontis noted that she had seen DIY filler kits being sold on Amazon for as little as $20 to $60, which she found deeply concerning. However, since reporting her fears to the FDA, she has observed a noticeable decrease in the number of unknown brands offering these products, suggesting that the agency may be taking steps to crack down on their sale—and with good reason.

Injecting your own filler can be dangerous.

Injecting facial fillers at home is extremely dangerous and strongly discouraged by medical professionals. One of the most serious risks is infection, which can occur when non-sterile tools or unclean environments introduce bacteria into the skin. This can lead to abscesses, permanent skin damage, and in some cases, require surgical intervention, according to Empire Medical Training.

Another critical danger is vascular occlusion. If filler is accidentally injected into a blood vessel, it can block blood flow, cause excessive bleeding, and tissue death (necrosis). Dr. Kontis revealed that she had a patient who had been injecting her lip “for years” with a DIY filler product until she hit the “main artery for the lip,” which drew a significant amount of blood from the area.

“She could have potentially lost the lip,” the plastic surgeon said of the patient’s horror story. It took multiple visits to correct the issue. While sad, Dr. Kontis said her patient’s health scare led her to uncover more about the dark world of DIY injections.

“This was my ‘oh my god’ moment—I went online and you could buy anything. Neurotoxins with weird trade names, stuff I’d never heard of, not the usual protocol. The scary thing about that is, What are these products? Where are they coming from? Are the fillers really hyaluronic acid? Are they sterile? People shouldn’t be doing this. It is extremely dangerous.”

The use of unregulated or counterfeit filler products poses additional risks. These substances may contain toxic ingredients, incorrect dosages, or be contaminated, leading to severe allergic reactions, scarring, or permanent disfigurement.

Dr. Laura Garcia-Rodriguez, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in Detroit, shared a harrowing story with Allure about treating one woman who nearly lost her nose from doing a DIY liquid rhinoplasty, a non-surgical nose job using filler to temporarily reshape the nose. Dr. Garcia-Rodriguez explained that the patient suffered what she described as a “dead nose” following the self-administered procedure. The patient allegedly purchased her kit from eBay and brought fillers from Turkey.

“That patient wound up with a dime-sized wound on the tip of her nose, all the way down to her cartilage—that dead tissue isn’t coming back,” Dr. Garcia-Rodriguez shockingly revealed.

So, let this be a warning. While it may be tempting to save money on cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures, the risks of doing so far outweigh any potential savings. For safe, effective, and lasting cosmetic results, it’s essential to seek treatment from a licensed medical professional. If you’re aiming for a more youthful appearance, investing in expert care is the safest and smartest choice.

