News

5 Black Women Journalists Leading Coverage of the Diddy Trial

Follow These 5 Black Women Journalists Leading Coverage Of The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial

Published on May 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 4

black women diddy trial
Source: WWD / Getty

As the federal trial of embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in a New York court, many around the world are hanging onto the updates given via journalists, as no cameras are allowed in the courtroom.

Diddy’s trial officially began on May 5 with jury selection. After the jury was chosen, the trial kicked off on May 12 with opening statements from both the defense and the prosecution. Witness testimony followed with Diddy’s long-time ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura taking the stand and recounting the abuse she suffered during their 10-year relationship.

During her testimony, Cassie explained the inner workings of their relationship, which she described as having extremely unbalanced power dynamics. She recalled that Diddy called “all the shots” in both their personal and professional relationship, and if she did anything outside of what he demanded, abuse would occur, according to CNN.

“He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down,” Cassie said during her testimony on Tuesday, May 13. 

RELATED CONTENT: Surviving Ye?—Kanye West Calls Himself & Bianca Censori ‘The New Cassie & Diddy’ In Song Confirming Split: X Reacts

When asked about the heavily reported “Freak Offs,” Cassie described how she felt after the multiple sexual encounters. “I felt disgusting. I was humiliated. I didn’t have the words to put together at the time how horrible I really felt, and I couldn’t talk to anybody about it,” she said, per CNN.

Cassie, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, also shared the details of the physical altercation that was captured by hotel cameras in 2016. She revealed that the abuse by Combs seen on the video initially began because she attempted to leave one of the “Freak Offs” before it was over.

To highlight the #BlackGirlMagic in such a huge trial, we rounded up a few of the Black women you need to follow for all of the latest updates, happenings, surprises and developments in the trial of one of the biggest names in entertainment.

1: Loren LoRosa

The Breakfast Club correspondent is keeping listeners of the show informed with the trial’s latest updates, and also sharing the developments of each day’s events and testimonies on social media.

2: Jericka Duncan

The CBS News correspondent is covering the Diddy trial in real time, for both the CBS network and also breaking down the daily events of the case to other media outlets, such as Entertainment Tonight.

3 & 4: Jasmine Simpkins and Debrah O

Despite Diddy’s trial taking place in New York, KTLA reporter and Hip Hollywood host Jasmine Simpkins and Debrah O are keeping the West Coast fully informed about every detail of what’s happening during the court proceedings.

5: Tori B. Powell

Tori B. Powell 5 Black Women Journalists Leading Coverage Of The Diddy Trial
Source: Courtesy of CNN

A member of CNN’s breaking news team that is covering the trial step-by-step via the network’s website, social media channels and also live correspondence on-site at the New York courthouse.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘They All Knew:’ Diddy’s Violent Pedigree Ain’t Nothing New To These Nilgrims

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234

Related Tags

black journalists court cases sean "diddy" combs
More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close